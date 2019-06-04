Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Cautious Note Ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision

After scaling lifetime highs in the previous session, the 30-share index was trading 15.27 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 40,252.35.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 10:28 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Cautious Note Ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Decision
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a cautious note Tuesday as investors await RBI's monetary policy decision, amid weak cues from global markets.

After scaling lifetime highs in the previous session, the 30-share index was trading 15.27 points, or 0.04 per cent, lower at 40,252.35, and the broader Nifty slipped 10.10 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 12,077.90.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include HCL Tech, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, Infosys, Bajaj Auto, HUL and Maruti, shedding up to 2 per cent.

On the other hand, Yes Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid, L&T, Tata Motors and ITC were among the top gainers, rising up to 2.64 per cent.

On Monday, the BSE gauge settled 553.42 points, or 1.39 per cent, higher at 40,267.62, and the Nifty surged 165.75 points, or 1.39 per cent, to end at 12,088.55.

"With GDP growth and GST collections below expectations, market participants will keenly look ahead to RBI monetary policy and commentary. The market appears to be factoring at minimum a 25 bps rate cut in the upcoming RBI meet," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is slated to announce its bi-monthly policy Thursday. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

According to traders, investors also took cues from global markets, which are weak on account of renewed global trade tensions.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought equity worth Rs 3,068.88 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares to the tune of Rs 462.69 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions.

Bourses on Wall Street too ended in the red on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee also appreciated 18 paise to 69.08 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.41 per cent lower at 61.03 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

40,147.60 -120.02 ( -0.30%)

NIFTY 50

12,045.35 -43.20 ( -0.36%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Just Dial 768.85 -3.29
Reliance 1,355.20 -0.37
Dr Reddys Labs 2,689.00 -1.29
Infosys 736.85 -1.05
Yes Bank 153.15 2.48
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 355.60 0.20
Just Dial 773.30 -2.26
Axis Bank 811.60 -0.09
Dr Reddys Labs 2,690.60 -1.04
Yes Bank 153.10 2.51
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 153.15 2.48
NTPC 135.95 2.14
Eicher Motors 20,202.15 1.27
ITC 281.95 1.22
Wipro 294.45 1.08
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 153.10 2.51
NTPC 136.00 2.22
Power Grid Corp 195.00 1.30
ITC 280.90 0.84
Larsen 1,571.90 0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,192.00 -2.24
HCL Tech 1,090.85 -2.18
Asian Paints 1,430.65 -1.96
Hero Motocorp 2,796.85 -1.53
Zee Entertain 355.65 -1.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,090.50 -1.87
TCS 2,192.10 -2.15
Infosys 737.00 -1.03
Hero Motocorp 2,842.50 6.01
ICICI Bank 420.55 -0.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram