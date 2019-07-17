Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Cautious Note Amid Continued Foreign Fund Outflow

The 30-share index was trading 4.40 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,126.64 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty inched 2.20 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher to 11,664.80.

PTI

Updated:July 17, 2019, 10:13 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Cautious Note Amid Continued Foreign Fund Outflow
A view of the Bombay Stock Exchange. (Image: Getty/File)
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened on a choppy note Wednesday amid weak global cues and continued foreign fund outflow.

The 30-share index was trading 4.40 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 39,126.64 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty inched 2.20 points, or 0.02 per cent, higher to 11,664.80.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, TechM, Asian Paints, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Yes Bank, rising up to 1.32 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Maruti, Sun Pharma, TCS and Infosys fell up to 1.27 per cent.

In the previous session, the 30-share gauge closed at 39,131.04 points, showing a rise of 234.33 points or 0.60 per cent; while the Nifty ended 74.25 points or 0.64 per cent up at 11,662.60.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 444.99 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 637.71 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Tuesday.

According to traders, investors are cautious ahead of key earnings, amid weak cues from other global markets and unabated foreign fund outflow.

Mindtree, Wipro, Yes Bank, Tata Elxsi and Dhanlakshmi Bank are among a few companies which will report June quarter results later in the day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 7 paise (intra-day) to 68.79 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.26 per cent higher at 64.52 per barrel.

S&P BSE SENSEX

39,251.43 +120.39 ( +0.31%)

NIFTY 50

11,696.00 +33.40 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 101.30 -2.46
Kotak Mahindra 1,538.75 2.48
Interglobe Avi 1,440.30 -0.34
Indiabulls Hsg 656.65 1.59
Reliance 1,286.95 -0.47
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 101.35 -2.45
M&M Financial 388.25 0.74
Dewan Housing 57.75 14.13
Larsen 1,462.65 0.08
Interglobe Avi 1,441.10 -0.33
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 660.50 2.90
Kotak Mahindra 1,538.75 2.48
HCL Tech 1,035.80 1.58
Zee Entertain 353.30 2.04
Tech Mahindra 687.85 1.76
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,538.60 2.40
HCL Tech 1,041.55 2.11
HUL 1,762.10 1.17
SBI 368.25 1.10
Asian Paints 1,384.00 0.88
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
GAIL 143.90 -2.34
Yes Bank 101.30 -2.46
ONGC 150.25 -1.31
Coal India 230.30 -1.07
Bajaj Auto 2,706.70 -0.94
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 101.25 -2.55
ONGC 150.20 -1.41
Bajaj Auto 2,706.05 -0.96
Coal India 230.55 -0.97
Axis Bank 755.55 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

