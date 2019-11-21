Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Cautious Note Amid Weak Global Cues

After opening slightly higher, the 30-share index turned negative to trade 41.31 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 40,610.33. Similarly, the broader Nifty slipped 17.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,981.35.

PTI

Updated:November 21, 2019, 10:42 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Cautious Note Amid Weak Global Cues
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a tepid note on Thursday as fresh concerns over the US-China trade deal kept global investors on edge.

After opening slightly higher, the 30-share index turned negative to trade 41.31 points, or 0.10 per cent, lower at 40,610.33. Similarly, the broader Nifty slipped 17.75 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 11,981.35.

Top losers in the Senses pack included Bharti Airtel which fell up to 1.51 per cent, Axis Bank 1.12 per cent, Yes Bank 0.68 per cent, RIL 0.56 per cent and M&M 0.43 per cent.

On the other hand, L&T rose up to 2.21 per cent, IndusInd Bank 1.54 per cent, HCL Tech 1.22 per cent and SBI 1.20 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 181.94 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 40,651.64, while the Nifty closed a tad below the crucial 12,000-mark, advancing 59 points, or 0.49 per cent, to end at 11,999.10.

Foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 566.52 crore in the capital market in the previous session, while domestic institutional investors purchased equities worth Rs 183.41 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading in the red as reports of a delay in the US-China trade deal dampened global investor sentiment.

Stocks on Wall Street ended on a negative note on Wednesday.

On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 2 paise (intra-day) against the US dollar to trade at 71.83 in early session.

Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.29 per cent to USD 62.22 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.60 11.92
ICICI Bank 502.30 1.47
Reliance 1,540.75 -0.45
SBI 331.15 0.71
IndusInd Bank 1,447.45 -1.49
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 344.40 12.13
Reliance 1,540.70 -0.41
Vodafone Idea 6.68 -5.52
Yes Bank 64.85 -1.52
AAVAS Financier 1,691.30 -0.22
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 343.65 11.94
Eicher Motors 21,885.00 1.84
Adani Ports 371.90 1.42
Larsen 1,401.25 1.48
ICICI Bank 502.40 1.49
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 502.40 1.52
Larsen 1,401.55 1.51
Bajaj Auto 3,195.45 1.04
SBI 331.20 0.76
TCS 2,122.40 0.68
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 425.75 -2.64
GAIL 122.00 -2.01
BPCL 535.00 -1.76
Coal India 199.60 -1.70
ONGC 131.60 -1.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 425.60 -2.66
Yes Bank 64.85 -1.52
Tata Steel 392.65 -1.48
Axis Bank 738.10 -1.43
ONGC 131.70 -1.46
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram