GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Choppy Note as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of Quarterly Results

Top losers include IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, TCS and SBI.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2019, 10:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Choppy Note as Investors Turn Cautious Ahead of Quarterly Results
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices opened on a choppy note on Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of quarterly results of key bluechips amid weak Asian cues.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 40.08 points, or 0.11 per cent, lower at 36,172.83.

The NSE Nifty too witnessed similar movement, and was trading 8.30 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 10,846.85.

Analysts expect market to continue to remain volatile in the coming months in the wake of upcoming general elections.

Q3FY19 results will closely be watched by market participants, said Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

TCS is scheduled to announce its quarterly results later in the day.

"On the micro front slowdown auto and commodities stocks, liquidity crunch in the NBFC space, increase in farm loan waivers continue to remain a cause of concern. Global markets too continue to be volatile on the back of US-China trade tariffs and the ongoing government shutdown in the US," Jani added.

Top losers include IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Asian Paints, TCS and SBI, falling up to 1.30 per cent.

While top gainers include Tata Motors, Yes Bank, NTPC, ONGC, Tata Steel and Infosys, rising up to 0.96 per cent.

On the macro front, the rupee appreciated by 11 paise to 70.35 against the US dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange.

Brent crude futures were trading 0.86 per cent lower at USD 60.91 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 276.14 crore Wednesday and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 439.67 crore, provisional data available with BSE suggested.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.40 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.23 per cent, while Korea's Kospi fell 0.05 per cent.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 91.67 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 23,879.12 on Wednesday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,009.84 -96.66 ( -0.27%)

NIFTY 50

10,794.95 -26.65 ( -0.25%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Infosys 683.50 0.56
Reliance 1,098.05 -0.85
Yes Bank 184.25 -1.42
Praj Industries 152.10 10.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 2,511.00 -0.19
Aurobindo Pharm 769.80 -0.76
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Infosys 683.70 0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.35 1.99
UPL 783.45 1.34
IOC 131.20 1.00
ONGC 144.65 0.98
Hindalco 205.85 0.91
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 295.40 2.02
ONGC 144.70 0.80
Vedanta 196.55 0.74
Infosys 683.70 0.58
Axis Bank 666.50 0.53
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.15 -3.24
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.93
Bharti Infratel 277.20 -2.75
TCS 1,842.55 -2.44
Larsen 1,369.60 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,515.40 -3.26
Tata Motors 180.30 -2.83
TCS 1,841.95 -2.45
Yes Bank 183.95 -1.47
Larsen 1,370.20 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram