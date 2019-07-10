Sensex, Nifty Start on a Choppy Note; TCS, Bajaj Finance Among Top Losers
After gyrating nearly 200 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 33.76 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 38,697.06.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a choppy note Wednesday as investors await direction from key global and domestic events scheduled this week.
After gyrating nearly 200 points in opening session, the 30-share index was trading 33.76 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 38,697.06 at 0930 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty shed 5.70 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 11,551.70.
TCS was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.42 per cent, after the company reported a 10.8 percent rise in June quarter net at Rs 8,131 crore. The company said its bottomline has been hit a tad due to currency appreciation.
Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and ONGC too fell up to 1.51 per cent.
On the other hand, Yes Bank, HCL Tech, TechM, Infosys and Asian Paints rose up to 1.53 per cent.
In the previous session, the 30-share gauge settled 10.25 points or 0.03 per cent higher at 38,730.82, while the Nifty ended 2.70 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 11,555.90.
On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 674.26 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 710.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Tuesday.
According to traders, market turned jittery after US President Donald Trump Tuesday launched a fresh attack on India for imposing tariffs on American products.
Trump said it was "no longer acceptable", days after he held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and agreed to sort out the trade related issues.
Later this week, US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Energy Secretary Rick Perry are scheduled to address a major India centric conference in Washington DC.
Investors also awaiting cues from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's testimony before the Congress this week, traders said.
On the domestic front, the government is scheduled to release data on industrial production and consumer inflation on Friday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei turned negative in their respective early sessions, Hang Seng and Kospi were trading in the green. Meanwhile, bourses on Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 15 paise to 68.66 against the US dollar.
The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.89 per cent higher at 64.73 per barrel.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,103.00
|-1.42
|Interglobe Avi
|1,370.80
|-12.48
|Bajaj Finance
|3,525.40
|-2.16
|Titan Company
|1,112.35
|1.22
|Yes Bank
|93.15
|1.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Interglobe Avi
|1,383.60
|-11.63
|Future Retail
|476.40
|-0.08
|SpiceJet
|123.75
|5.54
|TCS
|2,101.00
|-1.43
|Godrej Ind
|485.95
|0.41
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|93.15
|1.97
|Titan Company
|1,112.35
|1.22
|Coal India
|232.40
|1.22
|Zee Entertain
|335.85
|1.24
|Wipro
|267.35
|0.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|93.15
|1.97
|Coal India
|232.45
|1.29
|ITC
|274.25
|0.44
|Asian Paints
|1,326.00
|0.42
|ICICI Bank
|429.95
|0.30
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|151.05
|-3.05
|Bajaj Finance
|3,525.40
|-2.16
|JSW Steel
|256.85
|-2.10
|Hindalco
|194.50
|-1.72
|M&M
|622.20
|-1.66
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|151.10
|-2.99
|Bajaj Finance
|3,525.00
|-2.17
|Vedanta
|158.85
|-1.67
|M&M
|622.75
|-1.54
|TCS
|2,101.00
|-1.43
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It was Edited in a Wrong Way, Says Kabir Singh Director on Controversial Interview
- Amitav Ghosh on New Book Gun Island, Our Changing World and the Uncanniness of It All
- India vs New Zealand Semi-final: All You Need to Know About the Reserve Day
- Fans Ejected From Old Trafford After Political Protest
- Dutee Chand, India's First Openly Gay Athlete, Is Cosmopolitan's Latest Cover Girl
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s