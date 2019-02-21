English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Positive Note, Bank Stocks Jump After Infusion of Rs 48K Crore in Public Sector Banks
Top gainers in the Sensex pack on Thursday include ICICI Bank, Vedanta, ONGC, SBI, HUL, Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, HUL and Axis Bank, rising up to 2.23 per cent.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Benchmark indices started on a positive note on Thursday tracking gains on banking counters, after the government announced infusion Rs 48,239 crore in 12 public sector banks, buying by foreign and domestic institutional investors, and positive global cues.
The 30-share index was trading 8.47 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 35,764.73. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty was trading 6.05 points, or 0.06 per cent, higher at 10,741.50.
The Sensex had settled at 35,756.26, up 403.65 points, or 1.14 per cent in the previous session, while the broader NSE Nifty soared 131.10 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 10,735.45.
