SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Positive Note; TCS Jumps over 3%

The rupee appreciated marginally to 69.17 against the US dollar in early trade. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was 0.13 per cent lower at USD 71.46 per barrel.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2019, 9:55 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Positive Note; TCS Jumps over 3%
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks started on a positive note Monday led by gains in IT bellwether TCS, amid sustained foreign fund inflow and positive global cues.

After rising over 100 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 67.91 points or 0.18 per cent higher at 38,835.02. The NSE Nifty was trading 21.20 points, or 0.18 per cent, up at 11,664.65 in early session.

During the past week, the Sensex fell 95.12 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty shed 22.5 points or 0.19 per cent.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Tata Motors, TCS, Coal India, HCL Tech, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank, rising up to 4.12 per cent.

TCS led the gains in early trade after the company Friday reported a 17.7 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,126 crore for the March 2019 quarter.

According to Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director at TCS, this is the strongest revenue growth that the firm have had in the last fifteen quarters.

On the other hand, Infosys was the top loser, shedding 2.73 per cent on BSE. The IT major Friday posted a 10.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,078 crore for the March 2019 quarter, and guided towards 7.5-9.5 per cent growth in revenue for FY 2019-20.

Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, M&M, ONGC and Maruti were among the other losers on Sensex.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) purchased equity worth Rs 897.45 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 15.99 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The rupee appreciated marginally to 69.17 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was 0.13 per cent lower at USD 71.46 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were positive in early trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,862.16 +95.05 ( +0.25%)

NIFTY 50

11,673.65 +30.20 ( +0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.65 -3.49
TCS 2,078.05 3.15
PC Jeweller 122.35 9.34
Tata Motors 225.85 4.58
Metropolis 950.60 8.02
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 122.40 9.33
Infosys 721.50 -3.52
SpiceJet 116.50 6.01
TCS 2,077.40 3.16
Tata Motors 225.80 4.61
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 225.85 4.58
TCS 2,078.05 3.15
Tata Steel 548.60 2.80
Coal India 246.90 2.53
Hero Motocorp 2,701.75 2.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 225.80 4.61
TCS 2,077.40 3.16
Coal India 247.05 3.02
Tata Steel 547.80 2.63
Hero Motocorp 2,701.70 2.34
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.65 -3.49
Sun Pharma 459.85 -1.12
Bharti Infratel 311.50 -1.00
IOC 154.00 -0.87
BPCL 359.00 -0.60
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 721.50 -3.52
Sun Pharma 460.10 -0.90
Bharti Airtel 339.85 -0.50
ONGC 157.00 -0.51
HDFC 2,020.00 -0.31
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram