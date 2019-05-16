Take the pledge to vote

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Tepid Note Amid Sustained Foreign Fund Outflows

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally to 70.31 against the US dollar in early trade.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 9:50 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Tepid Note Amid Sustained Foreign Fund Outflows
Representative image
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a tepid note on Thursday tracking mixed cues from global markets amid sustained foreign fund outflows.

The 30-share index was trading 8.25 points or 0.02 per cent, higher at 37,123.13. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 2.05 points, or 0.02 per cent, up at 11,159.05.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE bourse settled 203.65 points, or 0.55 per cent, lower at 37,114.88; and the Nifty shed 65.05 points, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 11,157.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Tata Motors, Vedanta, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI bank, NTPC, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, HUL, HCL Tech and Asian Paints, rising up to 3.39 per cent.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, M&M, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Coal India ITC and HDFC twins fell up to 0.71 per cent.

According to traders, sustained foreign fund outflow kept weighing on investor sentiment here.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 1,142.44 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 671.77 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

A mixed trend in global equities too kept market mood subdued on Dalal Street, traders said.

Bourses in China, Japan and Korea were trading on a mixed note in their respective early sessions; while, Wall Street indices ended in the green on Wednesday.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated marginally to 70.31 against the US dollar in early trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.56 per cent higher at USD 72.17 per barrel.
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 175.50 3.48
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
