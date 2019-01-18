LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on a Volatile Note; Sun Pharma Tanks 10%

After opening marginally higher, the 30-share index turned negative and was trading 79.53 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 36,294.55 in early trade.

PTI

Updated:January 18, 2019, 9:57 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Start on a Volatile Note; Sun Pharma Tanks 10%
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex and NSE Nifty on Friday started on a volatile note tracking heavy selling on pharma and banking banking counters amid weakening rupee.

After opening marginally higher, the 30-share index turned negative and was trading 79.53 points, or 0.22 per cent, lower at 36,294.55 in early trade.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty slipped 16.25 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 10,888.95.

On Thursday, the Sensex settled 52.79 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 36,374.08; and the broader NSE Nifty inched up 14.90 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 10,905.20.

In morning session on Friday, Sun Pharma was the biggest loser on Sensex, cracking up to 10 per cent.

Other losers were Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, HUL, Axis Bank, M&M, Coal India, Asian Paints, Tata Motors and TCS, shedding up to 1.49 per cent.

ONGC, PowerGrid, RIL, Vedanta and Maruti were the top gainers, rising up to 1 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth Rs 842.13 crore Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 727.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

According to analysts, global trade tensions and risk of recession will cast cloud over the sentiment; while lack of major triggers in the domestic market could steer a range bound movement in the near term.

The rupee, meanwhile, depreciated 18 paise against the US dollar to 71.21.

The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.88 per cent to USD 61.72 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.94 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was trading 0.79 per cent higher, Kospi rose 0.55 per cent in early trade and Japan's Nikkei rallied 1.26 per cent.

On Wall Street, Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.67 per cent higher at 24,370.10 points on Thursday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,270.82 -103.26 ( -0.28%)

NIFTY 50

10,874.45 -30.75 ( -0.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 382.65 -10.29
Reliance 1,159.45 2.20
Jet Airways 291.60 2.21
Yes Bank 200.40 -0.55
HUL 1,750.45 -0.06
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 382.80 -10.38
Reliance 1,156.35 1.99
ICICI Bank 371.95 -0.37
Jet Airways 291.30 2.28
Yes Bank 200.30 -0.57
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,159.45 2.20
Wipro 341.95 1.95
ONGC 147.20 1.52
Kotak Mahindra 1,237.25 1.42
HCL Tech 965.60 1.14
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,156.35 1.99
ONGC 146.90 1.24
Kotak Mahindra 1,236.20 1.32
HCL Tech 962.70 0.83
Vedanta 198.30 0.51
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 382.65 -10.29
Bharti Airtel 310.90 -6.37
GAIL 320.60 -3.55
HPCL 238.80 -2.21
Axis Bank 664.35 -1.82
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 382.80 -10.38
Bharti Airtel 311.60 -6.23
Axis Bank 664.60 -1.73
Larsen 1,327.75 -1.37
Tata Motors 182.60 -1.19
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram