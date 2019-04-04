LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex, Nifty Start on Cautious Note Ahead of RBI Policy Review

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading a tad above the psychological 39,000-level in early deals, up 24.13 points or 0.06 per cent at 38,901.25.

PTI

Updated:April 4, 2019, 10:46 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty Start on Cautious Note Ahead of RBI Policy Review
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks opened on a cautious note on Thursday ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India's first bi-monthly monetary policy review for fiscal 2019-20.

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading a tad above the psychological 39,000-level in early deals, up 24.13 points or 0.06 per cent at 38,901.25. The 30-share index had settled 179.53 points, or 0.46 per cent lower, at 38,877.12 in the previous session.

Similarly, the NSE benchmark Nifty was trading 15.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, higher at 11,659.65 in early session.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Motors, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Maruti and Bajaj Auto, rising up to 2.33 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, Infosys, Vedanta and ITC were among the top losers, shedding up to 2.82 per cent.

Investors were cautious ahead of RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy review, scheduled to be announced before noon on Thursday.

The RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is holding a three-day meeting between April 2-4 for the first policy statement for financial year 2019-20.

According to experts, RBI is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points and adopt a pro-growth stance. However, expectation of poor rainfall and already slow economic growth alongside subdued inflation may pressurise RBI to go for a higher rate cut.

Market sentiment was also subdued after foreign investors turned net sellers in the previous trading session, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) pulled out Rs 1,040.48 crore Wednesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold equities to the tune of Rs 80.83 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 20 paise to trade at 68.61 to the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.06 per cent to trade at USD 69.27 per barrel. Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul were trading positive.
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,820.33 -56.79 ( -0.15%)

NIFTY 50

11,627.00 -16.95 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 887.55 2.03
Yes Bank 269.85 -1.41
Reliance 1,361.90 -0.97
Maruti Suzuki 7,159.95 1.23
Zee Entertain 401.40 -0.78
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.00 -1.34
Varroc Engineer 639.65 9.40
IEX 165.40 1.85
Indiabulls Hsg 887.95 2.10
Yes Bank 270.20 -1.30
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 358.00 2.29
Indiabulls Hsg 887.55 2.03
Titan Company 1,120.00 1.77
UltraTechCement 4,068.20 1.66
Asian Paints 1,516.80 1.28
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 357.60 2.20
Asian Paints 1,518.15 1.42
Hero Motocorp 2,611.05 1.10
Power Grid Corp 202.55 1.10
Maruti Suzuki 7,153.65 1.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 903.00 -2.30
Hindalco 211.30 -2.15
HCL Tech 1,098.00 -2.02
Wipro 258.00 -1.39
Yes Bank 269.85 -1.41
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,098.30 -1.68
Yes Bank 270.20 -1.30
ONGC 153.75 -1.22
Tata Steel 530.05 -1.00
Reliance 1,362.00 -0.86
See all Top Losers »

