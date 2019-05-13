Take the pledge to vote

Sensex, Nifty Start on Choppy Note on Weak Global Cues

The 30-share index was trading 23.96 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 37,439.03. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 7.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, down at 11,271.05.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
Sensex, Nifty Start on Choppy Note on Weak Global Cues
A file photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a choppy note Monday tracking weak cues from global markets as rising rift between the US and China kept investors on edge.

The 30-share index was trading 23.96 points, or 0.06 per cent, lower at 37,439.03. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 7.85 points, or 0.07 per cent, down at 11,271.05.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE bourse closed 95.92 points, or 0.26 per cent, down at 37,462.99; and the Nifty shed 22.90 points, or 0.20 per cent, to settle at 11,278.90.

Top losers in the Sensex pack include L&T, Tata Steel, M&M, NTPC, Sun Pharma, HDFC twins, Kotak Bank, Yes Bank and Sun Pharma, shedding up to 1.98 per cent.

On the other hand, SBI, TCS, HUL, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, ITC and RIL, were among the top gainers, rising up to 1.35 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses were trading significantly lower after the near collapse of trade talks with China last week.

Trump on Friday imposed a hefty duty on import of Chinese products from 10 per cent to 25 per cent worth more than USD 200 billion and asking for a similar increase on tariff on the rest of the Chinese import of over USD 300 billion.

Sustained foreign fund outflow too weighed on investor sentiment here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 1,245.14 crore on Friday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 1,057.42 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

According to Hemang Jani, Head - Advisory, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, as we move closer towards the election results day (May 23), one can expect the volatility in the market to only increase further. 2019 general election continues to be an important near term event for the market.

Meanwhile, on the currency front, rupee depreciated 19 paise to 70.11 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.30 per cent higher at USD 70.83 per barrel.
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,510.82 +47.83 ( +0.13%)

NIFTY 50

11,281.35 +2.45 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 311.60 1.15
Reliance 1,252.05 0.07
Tata Steel 481.90 -1.01
Yes Bank 158.45 -3.30
Eicher Motors 19,284.00 -5.26
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 427.20 -2.47
Yes Bank 158.30 -3.48
Reliance 1,252.25 0.14
SBI 311.30 1.06
PC Jeweller 123.75 -2.64
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 824.30 1.97
Bharti Infratel 267.85 2.14
Titan Company 1,148.95 1.49
ITC 302.20 1.49
SBI 311.60 1.15
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 302.05 1.46
TCS 2,152.50 0.79
SBI 311.30 1.06
HUL 1,702.75 0.93
Axis Bank 741.25 1.04
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 19,284.00 -5.26
Indiabulls Hsg 678.40 -2.81
Zee Entertain 364.65 -1.76
Larsen 1,324.55 -2.28
Yes Bank 158.35 -3.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 158.30 -3.48
Sun Pharma 427.20 -2.47
Larsen 1,324.95 -2.24
M&M 622.25 -1.13
NTPC 125.70 -1.14
See all Top Losers »

