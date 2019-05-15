English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Start on Positive Note Amid Firm Global Cues
After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Wednesday tracking firm cues from global markets after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China in the future.
After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.
In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE bourse settled at 37,318.53, gaining 227.71 points or 0.61 per cent; and the Nifty ended at 11,222.05, 73.85 points or 0.66 per cent higher.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC and HDFC, shedding up to 3.04 per cent.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, M&M, PowerGrid, Vedanta, RIL and TCS were the major gainers, rising up to 1.79 per cent.
According to traders, investors took cues for other Asian bourses which were trading higher after US President Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China, in a series of tweets.
"When the time is right we will make a deal with China... Respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited," he wrote.
"We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business" he added.
Sustained foreign fund outflow, however, weighed on investor sentiment here, capping the gains on key bourses, traders said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 2,011.85 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,242.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
According to experts, investors are not very aggressive in the market as every rally will be used as an opportunity to book profit. Market is watchful of quarter earnings and election verdict too.
Meanwhile, on the currency front, rupee appreciated 18 paise to 70.26 against the US dollar.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 71.02 per barrel.
After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.
In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE bourse settled at 37,318.53, gaining 227.71 points or 0.61 per cent; and the Nifty ended at 11,222.05, 73.85 points or 0.66 per cent higher.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC and HDFC, shedding up to 3.04 per cent.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, M&M, PowerGrid, Vedanta, RIL and TCS were the major gainers, rising up to 1.79 per cent.
According to traders, investors took cues for other Asian bourses which were trading higher after US President Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China, in a series of tweets.
"When the time is right we will make a deal with China... Respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited," he wrote.
"We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business" he added.
Sustained foreign fund outflow, however, weighed on investor sentiment here, capping the gains on key bourses, traders said.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 2,011.85 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,242.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.
According to experts, investors are not very aggressive in the market as every rally will be used as an opportunity to book profit. Market is watchful of quarter earnings and election verdict too.
Meanwhile, on the currency front, rupee appreciated 18 paise to 70.26 against the US dollar.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 71.02 per barrel.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Sun Pharma
|412.40
|0.65
|Interglobe Avi
|1,464.90
|-9.03
|Reliance
|1,265.35
|0.67
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Tata Global Bev
|220.60
|10.99
|Sun Pharma
|411.05
|0.51
|Reliance
|1,264.05
|0.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|345.70
|7.24
|BPCL
|375.55
|4.45
|UltraTechCement
|4,512.80
|3.93
|IOC
|151.15
|3.70
|Bajaj Finance
|3,110.05
|3.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finance
|3,111.80
|3.64
|Tata Motors
|175.50
|3.48
|Infosys
|734.20
|2.47
|Vedanta
|163.15
|2.22
|ONGC
|165.90
|2.00
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.75
|-3.64
|Bharti Airtel
|325.20
|-1.83
|IndusInd Bank
|1,358.20
|-1.51
|Coal India
|232.15
|-1.25
|Cipla
|550.20
|-0.99
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|137.80
|-4.07
|Bharti Airtel
|324.80
|-1.87
|IndusInd Bank
|1,359.20
|-1.37
|Coal India
|232.55
|-1.29
|ITC
|294.70
|-0.81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Sonam Kapoor's Cannes 2019 Look will be All About Simplicity and Elegance
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- Don't Compare Kohli's IPL Captaincy Record with That of India: Ganguly
- Croatia Legend Igor Stimac Appointed New Coach of India's Men Football Team
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results