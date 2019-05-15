Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Start on Positive Note Amid Firm Global Cues

After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.

PTI

Updated:May 15, 2019, 7:39 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a positive note Wednesday tracking firm cues from global markets after US President Donald Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China in the future.

After surging over 200 points in early session, the 30-share index was trading 98.07 points, or 0.26 per cent, higher at 37,416.60. The broader NSE Nifty was also trading 21.65 points, or 0.19 per cent, up at 11,243.70.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE bourse settled at 37,318.53, gaining 227.71 points or 0.61 per cent; and the Nifty ended at 11,222.05, 73.85 points or 0.66 per cent higher.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Sun Pharma, Coal India, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, ONGC and HDFC, shedding up to 3.04 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, M&M, PowerGrid, Vedanta, RIL and TCS were the major gainers, rising up to 1.79 per cent.

According to traders, investors took cues for other Asian bourses which were trading higher after US President Trump hinted at the possibility of a trade deal with China, in a series of tweets.

"When the time is right we will make a deal with China... Respect and friendship with President Xi is unlimited," he wrote.

"We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business" he added.

Sustained foreign fund outflow, however, weighed on investor sentiment here, capping the gains on key bourses, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 2,011.85 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 2,242.91 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.



According to experts, investors are not very aggressive in the market as every rally will be used as an opportunity to book profit. Market is watchful of quarter earnings and election verdict too.

Meanwhile, on the currency front, rupee appreciated 18 paise to 70.26 against the US dollar.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.31 per cent lower at USD 71.02 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,393.48 +278.60 ( +0.75%)

NIFTY 50

11,257.10 +100.10 ( +0.90%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
Sun Pharma 412.40 0.65
Interglobe Avi 1,464.90 -9.03
Reliance 1,265.35 0.67
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Tata Global Bev 220.60 10.99
Sun Pharma 411.05 0.51
Reliance 1,264.05 0.54
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 345.70 7.24
BPCL 375.55 4.45
UltraTechCement 4,512.80 3.93
IOC 151.15 3.70
Bajaj Finance 3,110.05 3.57
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,111.80 3.64
Tata Motors 175.50 3.48
Infosys 734.20 2.47
Vedanta 163.15 2.22
ONGC 165.90 2.00
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.75 -3.64
Bharti Airtel 325.20 -1.83
IndusInd Bank 1,358.20 -1.51
Coal India 232.15 -1.25
Cipla 550.20 -0.99
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 137.80 -4.07
Bharti Airtel 324.80 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,359.20 -1.37
Coal India 232.55 -1.29
ITC 294.70 -0.81
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
solr_search_ibnlive_test.php?query=(tag_topic:(" lok sabha elections 2019"))&sortby=insert_date&sortorder=desc&start=0&limit=9
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram