Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Swing on Global Economic Worries, Focus on Budget

In the previous session, the BSE gauge settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48, and the Nifty rose 44.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 11,910.30.

PTI

Updated:July 3, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Swing on Global Economic Worries, Focus on Budget
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty started on a volatile note Wednesday as investors turned jittery on weak domestic and global cues amid continued foreign fund outflow.

After swinging nearly 200 points in the first half hour of the session, the 30-share index was trading 29.49 points, or 0.07 per cent, higher at 39,845.97 at 0945 hours. Similarly, the broader Nifty was quoting 6.60 points, or 0.05 per cent, up at 11,916.90.

In the previous session, the BSE gauge settled 129.98 points, or 0.33 per cent, higher at 39,816.48, and the Nifty rose 44.70 points, or 0.38 per cent, to finish at 11,910.30.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 512 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 141.09 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Tuesday.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Yes Bank, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, Axis Bank, NTPC and PowerGrid, rising up to 2.23 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, ONGC, HDFC, Tata Steel, ITC, TCS and HUL fell up to 1.63 per cent.

According to traders, investors were cautious ahead of the Union Budget, scheduled for Friday.

Domestic investors followed cues from other Asian equities which remained volatile amid fears of a global economic slowdown amid weakening global manufacturing growth, they said.

Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading on a negative note in their respective early sessions. Bourses on Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday.

Fall in GST collections, slow progress of monsoon too weighed on market mood here, traders added.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 13 paise to 68.81 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.34 per cent higher at 62.61 per barrel, after the Opec bloc of oil producers on Tuesday formally signed a new charter of cooperation with major allies including Russia, one day after thrashing out the document at a marathon meeting.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,842.81 +26.33 ( +0.07%)

NIFTY 50

11,916.30 +6.00 ( +0.05%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 669.00 4.14
Yes Bank 101.40 0.60
HDFC 2,280.00 -0.05
IndusInd Bank 1,444.60 1.98
Kotak Mahindra 1,472.00 0.03
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Mindtree 913.60 0.03
Yes Bank 101.50 0.64
Indiabulls Hsg 668.85 4.23
Larsen 1,577.00 0.87
Liquid Bees 1,000.00 0.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 669.00 4.14
IndusInd Bank 1,444.75 1.99
Britannia 2,818.05 1.76
Zee Entertain 361.10 1.32
Asian Paints 1,363.55 1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,445.40 2.04
Asian Paints 1,363.50 1.30
Larsen 1,577.00 0.87
Power Grid Corp 209.10 0.84
NTPC 144.10 0.80
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 171.00 -2.09
Eicher Motors 19,694.00 -2.20
GAIL 305.00 -2.04
Dr Reddys Labs 2,592.95 -1.32
Hindalco 208.30 -0.50
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 171.10 -2.09
Tata Motors 162.25 -0.89
ICICI Bank 435.00 -0.41
Bharti Airtel 352.00 -0.40
HCL Tech 1,055.65 -0.43
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram