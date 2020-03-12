Sensex, Nifty Tank Nearly 7%; 46 of 50 Nifty Stocks Down 5-15%

Rout at the Dalal Street continued on Thursday, with benchmark stock market indices falling as much 7% in the noon session after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic. At 11:31am, the Sensex was trading at 33,255.61, down 2,441.79, or 6.84%, while the Nifty 50 slid 712.70, or 6.8%, to 9,745.70. Here’s a look at major losers:

Top Sensex losers: All the Sensex stocks were trading in the red. Axis Bank Ltd lost 10.8%, followed by Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (down 10.4%), State Bank of India (down 9.8%), Hero MotoCorp (down 9.5%), ITC Ltd (down 9.3%), ONGC (down 9.2%) and Bajaj Finance (down 9.2%).

Nifty losers: Of the 50 Nifty stocks, 46 were trading down 5-15% in the noon session.

Market breadth: Of the 2,230 stocks trading on BSE, 2,021 stocks were trading in the negative zone, while only 136 stocks were trading in the green. 73 stocks were trading unchanged.

Top sectoral losers: All the sectoral indices were trading in the red. The BSE Metal Index was the top loser, down 9.3%, followed by BSE Oil and Gas index (down 8.5%) and BSE Realty index (down 8.3%). The BSE Auto and Power indices were down 7-8% each%.

Most actively traded stocks: HDFC Bank Ltd, TCS, Reliance Industries, SBI and Bajaj Finance were the top five most traded stocks on BSE.

The gainers: Even as the markets traded deep in the red, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares climbed 5%, Vodafone Idea Ltd shares inched up 1% while those of CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd gained 5%.

