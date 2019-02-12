LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Cautious Ahead of IIP, Inflation Data Releases

Major losers were Infosys, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Maruti, falling up to 2.42 per cent.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2019, 6:17 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices opened on a cautious note Tuesday ahead of the release of key macroeconomic numbers amid selling by foreign and domestic investors.

The 30-share Sensex was trading 3.66 points, or 0.01 per cent, lower at 36,391.37 in early trade. The index had lost 580 points in the previous three sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty slipped 3.95 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 10,884.85.

Major losers were Infosys, TCS, Hero MotoCorp, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank and Maruti, falling up to 2.42 per cent.

While the gainers include PowerGrid, Yes Bank, M&M, RIL, Asian Paint, Sun Pharma, Cola India, Vedanta, ONGC, Tata Steel, SBI, L&T, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, rising up to 1.76 per cent.

Brokers said investors were cautious ahead of index of industrial production (IIP) data for December and inflation numbers for January to be released later in the day.

"Global trade deal and risk of slowdown in growth continue to give caution, while investors remain focused on CPI inflation and IIP data to get some direction," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services said.

Heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) also dented investor sentiment, they added.

On a net basis, FPIs sold shares worth Rs 125.05 crore, while DIIs offlaoded shares worth Rs 232.55 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Meanwhile, the rupee maintained its strength for the sixth straight day against the US dollar in opening trade.





Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei rallied 2.03 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.20 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.72 per cent and Korea's Kospi was up 0.37 per cent in their late morning deals.

On Wall Street, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.21 per cent down on Monday.

Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,034.11 -119.51 ( -0.33%)

NIFTY 50

10,793.65 -37.75 ( -0.35%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.25 -1.23
Bata India 1,272.30 6.86
Reliance 1,245.95 -0.83
Axis Bank 697.50 -1.15
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 431.15 -1.28
Reliance 1,244.40 -0.98
ICICI Bank 340.00 -1.29
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 341.65 4.54
Indiabulls Hsg 618.90 3.34
UPL 817.20 2.64
Tata Motors 155.00 2.11
HDFC 1,930.50 1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 154.75 2.18
HDFC 1,925.55 1.05
TCS 2,068.60 0.88
HCL Tech 1,067.65 0.78
Infosys 754.95 0.61
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,158.70 -4.63
HPCL 225.10 -3.82
IOC 129.90 -3.60
GAIL 315.50 -3.13
ONGC 133.40 -2.95
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 133.60 -2.84
SBI 268.25 -2.60
Power Grid Corp 176.75 -2.51
Larsen 1,219.80 -2.00
Yes Bank 169.05 -1.91
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram