English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Turn Cautious Ahead of US Fed Policy Outcome
The 30-share index, which opened 196.79 points higher, pared most gains and was trading up by 7.63 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 35,167.99. The index had gained 659.09 points in the previous three sessions on the back of widespread gains triggered by encouraging corporate earnings and strong auto sales data amid record GST collections.
Representative image
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex rose nearly 200 points in opening trade on Wednesday only to turn cautious tracking negative global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcement scheduled later in the day.
The 30-share index, which opened 196.79 points higher, pared most gains and was trading up by 7.63 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 35,167.99. The index had gained 659.09 points in the previous three sessions on the back of widespread gains triggered by encouraging corporate earnings and strong auto sales data amid record GST collections.
The NSE Nifty too turned choppy and was trading 1.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 10,737.60
Brokers said investor sentiment was cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet outcome, as the central bank in March signalled that the path of future rate hikes could be slightly steeper over the next few years than previously thought.
Coal India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, TCS and Tata Steel were among the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2 per cent.
Shares of HCL Technologies today slumped as much as 5 per cent in morning trade on the bourses after the IT firm posted 9.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.
Top gainers were Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 3.75 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 261.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 385.47 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.
Financial markets was shut yesterday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.
Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.32 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.47 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.16 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 per cent lower in Tuesday’s trade.
Also Watch
The 30-share index, which opened 196.79 points higher, pared most gains and was trading up by 7.63 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 35,167.99. The index had gained 659.09 points in the previous three sessions on the back of widespread gains triggered by encouraging corporate earnings and strong auto sales data amid record GST collections.
The NSE Nifty too turned choppy and was trading 1.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 10,737.60
Brokers said investor sentiment was cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet outcome, as the central bank in March signalled that the path of future rate hikes could be slightly steeper over the next few years than previously thought.
Coal India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, TCS and Tata Steel were among the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2 per cent.
Shares of HCL Technologies today slumped as much as 5 per cent in morning trade on the bourses after the IT firm posted 9.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.
Top gainers were Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 3.75 per cent.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 261.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 385.47 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.
Financial markets was shut yesterday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.
Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.32 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.47 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.16 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 per cent lower in Tuesday’s trade.
Also Watch
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|110.65
|-33.85
|-23.43
|Axis Bank
|523.75
|+6.45
|+1.25
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,256.85
|+45.75
|+3.78
|HDFC
|1,910.60
|+27.35
|+1.45
|Dewan Housing
|648.45
|+7.45
|+1.16
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|110.65
|-34.35
|-23.69
|Indiabulls Vent
|512.00
|+29.75
|+6.17
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.25
|+46.90
|+3.87
|Dewan Housing
|648.65
|+8.05
|+1.26
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,752.90
|-69.90
|-0.79
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,256.85
|+45.75
|+3.78
|ITC
|287.25
|+5.80
|+2.06
|Asian Paints
|1,222.30
|+20.60
|+1.71
|HDFC
|1,910.60
|+27.35
|+1.45
|Zee Entertain
|596.30
|+8.25
|+1.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,257.25
|+46.90
|+3.87
|ITC
|287.15
|+5.70
|+2.03
|Asian Paints
|1,221.75
|+21.60
|+1.80
|HDFC
|1,910.50
|+25.85
|+1.37
|HDFC Bank
|1,970.35
|+25.75
|+1.32
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|283.40
|-15.00
|-5.03
|HCL Tech
|1,000.50
|-52.25
|-4.96
|Tata Steel
|574.50
|-20.45
|-3.44
|Hindalco
|228.05
|-7.60
|-3.23
|ICICI Bank
|276.90
|-7.30
|-2.57
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|575.05
|-19.65
|-3.30
|ICICI Bank
|277.10
|-7.35
|-2.58
|HUL
|1,471.50
|-37.55
|-2.49
|Sun Pharma
|515.55
|-12.60
|-2.39
|SBI
|240.65
|-5.65
|-2.29
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Tata Nexon AMT Launched at Rs 9.41 Lakh, Badged HyprDrive S-SG
- Kapil Sharma Slaps Legal Notice on Journalist, Seeks Public Apology & Rs 100 Crore in Damages
- Tareefan Song Out; Badshah Calls Veere Di Wedding Team 'A Mad, Super Talented and Gorgeous Bunch'