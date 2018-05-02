GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Cautious Ahead of US Fed Policy Outcome

The 30-share index, which opened 196.79 points higher, pared most gains and was trading up by 7.63 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 35,167.99. The index had gained 659.09 points in the previous three sessions on the back of widespread gains triggered by encouraging corporate earnings and strong auto sales data amid record GST collections.

PTI

Updated:May 2, 2018, 11:09 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Turn Cautious Ahead of US Fed Policy Outcome
Representative image
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex rose nearly 200 points in opening trade on Wednesday only to turn cautious tracking negative global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcement scheduled later in the day.

The 30-share index, which opened 196.79 points higher, pared most gains and was trading up by 7.63 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 35,167.99. The index had gained 659.09 points in the previous three sessions on the back of widespread gains triggered by encouraging corporate earnings and strong auto sales data amid record GST collections.

The NSE Nifty too turned choppy and was trading 1.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, lower at 10,737.60

Brokers said investor sentiment was cautious ahead of US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meet outcome, as the central bank in March signalled that the path of future rate hikes could be slightly steeper over the next few years than previously thought.

Coal India, Infosys, ICICI Bank, HUL, TCS and Tata Steel were among the top losers on Sensex, falling up to 2 per cent.

Shares of HCL Technologies today slumped as much as 5 per cent in morning trade on the bourses after the IT firm posted 9.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 2018.

Top gainers were Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hero MotoCorp, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, RIL, Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's, L&T, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma, rising by up to 3.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 261.98 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 385.47 crore on Monday, provisional data showed.

Financial markets was shut yesterday on account of 'Maharashtra Day'.

Among other Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.32 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.47 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index too fell 0.16 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27 per cent lower in Tuesday’s trade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,176.42 +16.06 ( +0.05%)

Nifty 50

10,718.05 -21.30 ( -0.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.65 -33.85 -23.43
Axis Bank 523.75 +6.45 +1.25
Kotak Mahindra 1,256.85 +45.75 +3.78
HDFC 1,910.60 +27.35 +1.45
Dewan Housing 648.45 +7.45 +1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 110.65 -34.35 -23.69
Indiabulls Vent 512.00 +29.75 +6.17
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.25 +46.90 +3.87
Dewan Housing 648.65 +8.05 +1.26
Maruti Suzuki 8,752.90 -69.90 -0.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,256.85 +45.75 +3.78
ITC 287.25 +5.80 +2.06
Asian Paints 1,222.30 +20.60 +1.71
HDFC 1,910.60 +27.35 +1.45
Zee Entertain 596.30 +8.25 +1.40
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,257.25 +46.90 +3.87
ITC 287.15 +5.70 +2.03
Asian Paints 1,221.75 +21.60 +1.80
HDFC 1,910.50 +25.85 +1.37
HDFC Bank 1,970.35 +25.75 +1.32
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 283.40 -15.00 -5.03
HCL Tech 1,000.50 -52.25 -4.96
Tata Steel 574.50 -20.45 -3.44
Hindalco 228.05 -7.60 -3.23
ICICI Bank 276.90 -7.30 -2.57
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 575.05 -19.65 -3.30
ICICI Bank 277.10 -7.35 -2.58
HUL 1,471.50 -37.55 -2.49
Sun Pharma 515.55 -12.60 -2.39
SBI 240.65 -5.65 -2.29
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Now Showing: Varun Dhawan Opens His Heart And Home To Rajeev Masand

Recommended For You