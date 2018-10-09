English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy After Making Gains on Mixed Global Cues
The rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the dollar in early trade.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices turned choppy Tuesday as investors turned cautious amid mixed global cues.
The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 150 points higher on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and rupee recovery.
It, however, pared gains and was trading 11.37 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 34,485.75.
The index had gained 97.39 points in the previous session.
Similarly, NSE Nifty too turned choppy and was trading marginally lower at 10,344.05.
The rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the dollar in early trade.
DIIs remained buyers on the domestic bourses and bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,974 crore on Monday, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,805 crore, as per provisional data.
Tata Motors was the biggest loser on Sensex, falling 5 per cent, after Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 12.3 per cent decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China.
JLR also plans for a two-week shutdown of its West Midlands plant at the end of October to cope with weakening global demand for its luxury vehicles.
Other major losers were Asian Paints, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank shedding up to 1.92 per cent.
Top gainers include Yes Bank, Coal India, HDFC, Adani Ports, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, PowerGrid, RIL and ONGC, rising up to 4.60 per cent.
In sectoral terms, bank, auto, FMCG and IT indices fell up to 1 per cent.
Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.48 per cent, Shanghai's Composite rose 0.49 per cent and Taiwan up 0.18 per cent in their early session. Japan's Nikkei, however, was down 0.92 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher in Monday's trade.
The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 150 points higher on buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and rupee recovery.
It, however, pared gains and was trading 11.37 points, or 0.03 per cent, up at 34,485.75.
The index had gained 97.39 points in the previous session.
Similarly, NSE Nifty too turned choppy and was trading marginally lower at 10,344.05.
The rupee made a cautious recovery of 18 paise to 73.88 against the dollar in early trade.
DIIs remained buyers on the domestic bourses and bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,974 crore on Monday, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 1,805 crore, as per provisional data.
Tata Motors was the biggest loser on Sensex, falling 5 per cent, after Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported 12.3 per cent decline in global sales at 57,114 units in September, hit by lower demand in China.
JLR also plans for a two-week shutdown of its West Midlands plant at the end of October to cope with weakening global demand for its luxury vehicles.
Other major losers were Asian Paints, Wipro, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel and Kotak Bank shedding up to 1.92 per cent.
Top gainers include Yes Bank, Coal India, HDFC, Adani Ports, L&T, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank, HUL, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, PowerGrid, RIL and ONGC, rising up to 4.60 per cent.
In sectoral terms, bank, auto, FMCG and IT indices fell up to 1 per cent.
Globally, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.48 per cent, Shanghai's Composite rose 0.49 per cent and Taiwan up 0.18 per cent in their early session. Japan's Nikkei, however, was down 0.92 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended higher in Monday's trade.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Thursday 04 October , 2018
Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Thursday 04 October , 2018 Prithvi Shaw Becomes Youngest Indian to Score a Ton on Debut
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.35
|-13.19
|Dewan Housing
|245.05
|9.84
|Reliance
|1,090.05
|-1.74
|Yes Bank
|224.65
|1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,060.85
|4.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.25
|-13.40
|Dewan Housing
|243.20
|8.81
|Bajaj Finance
|2,061.80
|4.46
|Yes Bank
|224.10
|1.49
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,108.45
|0.35
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,454.15
|4.87
|Adani Ports
|318.75
|4.73
|Zee Entertain
|432.80
|4.53
|Bajaj Finance
|2,060.85
|4.35
|HDFC
|1,712.75
|2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Adani Ports
|318.00
|4.52
|HDFC
|1,713.45
|2.59
|Vedanta
|211.90
|2.44
|Tata Steel
|572.30
|2.23
|Coal India
|272.90
|1.96
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.35
|-13.19
|Titan Company
|749.50
|-7.87
|Eicher Motors
|21,085.70
|-4.74
|HPCL
|171.25
|-4.44
|Asian Paints
|1,201.40
|-3.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.25
|-13.40
|Asian Paints
|1,202.00
|-3.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,691.90
|-3.07
|HUL
|1,514.75
|-2.73
|Bharti Airtel
|288.60
|-2.29
Live TV
Recommended For You
- In this Old Interview, Salman Khan Says Aishwarya Rai wouldn’t have Survived If He had Hit Her
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- 'It's A Really Scary Time For Men Right Now': This Song Reminds You It's ALWAYS Been A Scary Time For Women
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
- Intel Debuts 9th Gen Chips, Including Core i9-9900K Meant For Gaming PCs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...