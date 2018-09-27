English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on F&O Expiry Amid Asian Cues
Investor sentiment was briefly boosted after the government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including jet fuel and air conditioners, as it looks to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the rupee dipping to a historic low.
Representative image/Reuters
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty gave up most of their initial gains after investors turned cautious ahead of September futures and options (F&O) expiry on Thursday amid weak Asian cues after the US Fed raised interest rates for the third time this year.
Investor sentiment was briefly boosted after the government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including jet fuel and air conditioners, as it looks to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the rupee dipping to a historic low.
However, the 30-share BSE index, after rising over 169 points at the outset on short-covering in view of ending September series expiry in the derivatives segment and strength in the rupee, turned choppy and was trading 56.18 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 36,598.45 at 0930 hrs.
The gauge had lost 109.79 points on Wednesday.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also turned volatile and was up 18 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 11,071.80 after touching a high of 11,084.55.
Top gainers include Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, SBI, NTPC, Aani Ports, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and RIL, rising up to 1.91 per cent.
Major losers were HDFC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Coal India and ITC,
falling up to 0.61 per cent.
The rupee strengthened by another 22 paise to quote at 72.38 against the dollar in early trade at the forex market.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,555.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 809.95 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.39 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.34 per cent in their early deals. Japan's Nikkei too fell 0.13 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.40 per cent lower Wednesday
Investor sentiment was briefly boosted after the government Wednesday raised import duties on 19 items, including jet fuel and air conditioners, as it looks to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the rupee dipping to a historic low.
However, the 30-share BSE index, after rising over 169 points at the outset on short-covering in view of ending September series expiry in the derivatives segment and strength in the rupee, turned choppy and was trading 56.18 points, or 0.15 per cent, higher at 36,598.45 at 0930 hrs.
The gauge had lost 109.79 points on Wednesday.
The 50-share NSE Nifty also turned volatile and was up 18 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 11,071.80 after touching a high of 11,084.55.
Top gainers include Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Infosys, Wipro, SBI, NTPC, Aani Ports, Bajaj Auto, TCS, Yes Bank, Hero MotoCorp and RIL, rising up to 1.91 per cent.
Major losers were HDFC, M&M, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Coal India and ITC,
falling up to 0.61 per cent.
The rupee strengthened by another 22 paise to quote at 72.38 against the dollar in early trade at the forex market.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 1,555.44 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 809.95 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.39 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.34 per cent in their early deals. Japan's Nikkei too fell 0.13 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.40 per cent lower Wednesday
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
World Tourism Day: Taiwan Vacation Travel Guide, Best Tourist Attractions, Things to Do
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Thursday 27 September , 2018 World Tourism Day: Taiwan Vacation Travel Guide, Best Tourist Attractions, Things to Do
Thursday 27 September , 2018 The Story Of Autonomous Car And Does It Make Sense For Apple?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|203.25
|-9.16
|Reliance
|1,253.75
|0.19
|Dewan Housing
|290.20
|-4.99
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,553.05
|-3.69
|Infosys
|724.80
|0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|203.20
|-9.14
|Dewan Housing
|290.15
|-4.87
|Larsen
|1,308.65
|-1.80
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,556.05
|-3.68
|Edelweiss
|190.15
|-10.35
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|267.85
|2.43
|TCS
|2,188.85
|2.18
|Coal India
|276.25
|1.36
|UltraTechCement
|4,120.40
|1.30
|Infosys
|724.80
|0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,187.80
|2.16
|Coal India
|276.30
|1.39
|Power Grid Corp
|194.80
|0.93
|Infosys
|724.15
|0.88
|HDFC Bank
|1,977.95
|0.54
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|203.25
|-9.16
|Indiabulls Hsg
|939.70
|-6.01
|Bajaj Finance
|2,204.20
|-4.81
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,979.80
|-3.75
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,553.05
|-3.69
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|203.20
|-9.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,556.05
|-3.68
|Tata Motors
|225.55
|-3.32
|Axis Bank
|598.70
|-2.79
|ONGC
|176.00
|-2.49
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Thugs of Hindostan: Trailer of Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan-Starrer Gets Stormy Reaction
- Is Jack Sparrow from Pirates Of the Caribbean Really Based On Lord Krishna?
- 'Nagas Are Not from Indonesia': JK Rowling's Defense for Nagini Character is Not Impressing Anyone
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Buyers Can Buy The Galaxy Watch at Discounted Price of Rs 9,999
- Dhoni and Rohit Meet Pakistan Superfan Bashir Chacha
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...