English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Asian Cues in Early Trade
After opening on a positive note, the BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 56.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 36,183.47 led by fall in index majors Hero Motorcorp, Vedanta, Coal India and RIL shares.
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 59.64 points higher, but soon turned choppy in early trade, as investors cashed profits in metal, healthcare, PSU and auto stocks, amid weak Asian cues after US-China trade spat escalated.
After opening on a positive note, the BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 56.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 36,183.47 led by fall in index majors Hero Motorcorp, Vedanta, Coal India and RIL shares.
The gauge had rallied 665.07 points in the previous three sessions on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).
However, a rise in shares of index heavyweight TCS capped Sensex losses, after the IT major posted reported better-than-expected earnings. It was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.02 per cent to Rs 1,915.
The NSE Nifty index also fell by 17.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 10,929.85.
Other gainers were Asian Paints, HDFC, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Wipro, HUL, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 0.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 20.73 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 293.96 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
A weak trend other in Asian bourses and sustained capital outflows weighed on investor sentiments here, brokers said.
Asian stocks declined after the Trump administration released the biggest list yet of Chinese goods it may hit with tariff increases.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.37 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.68 per cent in early deals. Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.76 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.58 per cent higher in on Tuesday's trade.
Also Watch
After opening on a positive note, the BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 56.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 36,183.47 led by fall in index majors Hero Motorcorp, Vedanta, Coal India and RIL shares.
The gauge had rallied 665.07 points in the previous three sessions on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).
However, a rise in shares of index heavyweight TCS capped Sensex losses, after the IT major posted reported better-than-expected earnings. It was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.02 per cent to Rs 1,915.
The NSE Nifty index also fell by 17.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 10,929.85.
Other gainers were Asian Paints, HDFC, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Wipro, HUL, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 0.86 per cent.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 20.73 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 293.96 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.
A weak trend other in Asian bourses and sustained capital outflows weighed on investor sentiments here, brokers said.
Asian stocks declined after the Trump administration released the biggest list yet of Chinese goods it may hit with tariff increases.
Japan's Nikkei fell 1.37 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.68 per cent in early deals. Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.76 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.58 per cent higher in on Tuesday's trade.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
-
Sunday 08 July , 2018
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 When Doctors at AIIMS Tried to Change Sexual Orientation Through Controversial Gay Conversion Therapy
Sunday 08 July , 2018 New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,933.55
|+58.45
|+3.12
|Reliance
|1,027.00
|+1.30
|+0.13
|HDFC
|1,935.40
|-7.15
|-0.37
|IDBI Bank
|56.90
|+3.55
|+6.65
|Infosys
|1,306.25
|+4.85
|+0.37
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,933.25
|+56.25
|+3.00
|Ramco Cements
|664.25
|-32.10
|-4.61
|HDFC
|1,934.60
|-4.60
|-0.24
|RBL Bank
|579.20
|-0.70
|-0.12
|Vakrangee
|56.15
|-0.95
|-1.66
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|318.50
|+13.20
|+4.32
|TCS
|1,933.35
|+58.25
|+3.11
|Bajaj Auto
|3,140.00
|+46.05
|+1.49
|Tech Mahindra
|658.00
|+7.25
|+1.11
|ITC
|280.05
|+3.00
|+1.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|1,933.30
|+56.30
|+3.00
|Bajaj Auto
|3,138.65
|+49.60
|+1.61
|ITC
|279.70
|+3.45
|+1.25
|Axis Bank
|538.65
|+6.10
|+1.15
|HUL
|1,700.00
|+12.75
|+0.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|267.45
|-11.00
|-3.95
|Vedanta
|218.15
|-7.90
|-3.49
|Hindalco
|221.75
|-7.30
|-3.19
|UPL
|621.00
|-16.10
|-2.53
|Tata Motors
|268.95
|-6.50
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|267.70
|-10.30
|-3.71
|Vedanta
|218.20
|-7.75
|-3.43
|Tata Motors
|268.95
|-6.45
|-2.34
|Tata Steel
|556.60
|-12.00
|-2.11
|SBI
|258.65
|-4.85
|-1.84
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Arjun Kapoor is in Love, Reveals the Name of His Lady In This Adorable Instagram Post
- Royal Enfield Classic 500 Pegasus Online Booking Website Crashed, Receives Overwhelming Response
- Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Pose For a Perfect Family Photo With Their Daughter Radhya; See Pics
- Cristiano Ronaldo Joining Juventus From Real Madrid in 100 Million Euro Transfer
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Umtiti Heads France Into Final After 12 Years as Belgium Fall Short