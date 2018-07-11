GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Asian Cues in Early Trade

After opening on a positive note, the BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 56.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 36,183.47 led by fall in index majors Hero Motorcorp, Vedanta, Coal India and RIL shares.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Asian Cues in Early Trade
File Photo.
Mumbai: The benchmark BSE Sensex opened 59.64 points higher, but soon turned choppy in early trade, as investors cashed profits in metal, healthcare, PSU and auto stocks, amid weak Asian cues after US-China trade spat escalated.

After opening on a positive note, the BSE 30-share barometer dropped by 56.15 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 36,183.47 led by fall in index majors Hero Motorcorp, Vedanta, Coal India and RIL shares.

The gauge had rallied 665.07 points in the previous three sessions on sustained buying by domestic institutional investors (DIIs).

However, a rise in shares of index heavyweight TCS capped Sensex losses, after the IT major posted reported better-than-expected earnings. It was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising 2.02 per cent to Rs 1,915.

The NSE Nifty index also fell by 17.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 10,929.85.

Other gainers were Asian Paints, HDFC, Adani Ports, M&M, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, Wipro, HUL, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, rising up to 0.86 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 20.73 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth a net Rs 293.96 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

A weak trend other in Asian bourses and sustained capital outflows weighed on investor sentiments here, brokers said.

Asian stocks declined after the Trump administration released the biggest list yet of Chinese goods it may hit with tariff increases.

Japan's Nikkei fell 1.37 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.68 per cent in early deals. Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.76 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.58 per cent higher in on Tuesday's trade.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,213.38 -26.24 ( -0.07%)

Nifty 50

10,936.80 -10.45 ( -0.10%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,933.55 +58.45 +3.12
Reliance 1,027.00 +1.30 +0.13
HDFC 1,935.40 -7.15 -0.37
IDBI Bank 56.90 +3.55 +6.65
Infosys 1,306.25 +4.85 +0.37
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,933.25 +56.25 +3.00
Ramco Cements 664.25 -32.10 -4.61
HDFC 1,934.60 -4.60 -0.24
RBL Bank 579.20 -0.70 -0.12
Vakrangee 56.15 -0.95 -1.66
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 318.50 +13.20 +4.32
TCS 1,933.35 +58.25 +3.11
Bajaj Auto 3,140.00 +46.05 +1.49
Tech Mahindra 658.00 +7.25 +1.11
ITC 280.05 +3.00 +1.08
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,933.30 +56.30 +3.00
Bajaj Auto 3,138.65 +49.60 +1.61
ITC 279.70 +3.45 +1.25
Axis Bank 538.65 +6.10 +1.15
HUL 1,700.00 +12.75 +0.76
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 267.45 -11.00 -3.95
Vedanta 218.15 -7.90 -3.49
Hindalco 221.75 -7.30 -3.19
UPL 621.00 -16.10 -2.53
Tata Motors 268.95 -6.50 -2.36
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 267.70 -10.30 -3.71
Vedanta 218.20 -7.75 -3.43
Tata Motors 268.95 -6.45 -2.34
Tata Steel 556.60 -12.00 -2.11
SBI 258.65 -4.85 -1.84
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery