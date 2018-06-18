GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues

Elsewhere in Asia, most financial markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei are closed for public holidays. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.04 per cent in early trade today.

PTI

Updated:June 18, 2018, 10:21 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues
Representative image
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex turned negative after opening 76 points higher in early session today amid weak global cues on rising concerns of a global trade war.

The 30-share index was trading lower by 84.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 35,538.05. The gauge had gained 22.32 points in the previous session.

Vedanta, Tata Steel, Coal India, Kotak Bank, PowerGrid, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank and Infosys were among the top index losers, shedding up to 3 per cent.

On the other hand, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers, rising up to 2 per cent.

The NSE Nifty too edged lower by 14.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 10,803.30.
Sectoral indices led by metals, banking and realty stocks fell by up to 2 per cent.

Investor sentiment turned weak after US President Donald Trump on Friday slapped a 25 per cent tariff on USD 50 billion worth of Chinese goods, as he accused Beijing of intellectual property theft and unfair trade practices, triggering a full-fledged trade war between the world's two largest economies.

Reacting to Trump's latest announcement, China said it has imposed "equal" tariffs on US products.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 561.01 crore on Friday, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,524.74 crore on Friday, as per provisional data.

Brent crude was down 1.08 per cent to USD 72.65, while WTI oil fell 1.86 per cent to USD 63.85 a barrel in Asian trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, most financial markets in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Taipei are closed for public holidays. Japan's Nikkei fell 1.04 per cent in early trade today.

The US dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.34 per cent down on Friday.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,568.97 -53.17 ( -0.15%)

Nifty 50

10,805.60 -12.10 ( -0.11%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,839.70 -0.35 -0.02
ICICI Bank 291.50 +9.00 +3.19
Strides Shasun 404.15 +11.90 +3.03
Tata Steel 553.40 -12.60 -2.23
Infosys 1,269.70 -11.55 -0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,840.95 -0.50 -0.03
BPCL 423.25 +11.40 +2.77
Strides Shasun 404.35 +12.50 +3.19
Tata Comm 609.05 -0.60 -0.10
Dr Reddys Labs 2,323.00 -28.10 -1.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 322.15 +15.80 +5.16
IOC 175.80 +8.05 +4.80
ICICI Bank 291.85 +9.35 +3.31
BPCL 423.40 +11.15 +2.70
Eicher Motors 29,990.05 +416.30 +1.41
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 291.80 +9.50 +3.37
Tata Motors 307.15 +3.95 +1.30
Bajaj Auto 2,906.00 +32.25 +1.12
M&M 916.00 +7.35 +0.81
Maruti Suzuki 9,011.00 +58.50 +0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 231.60 -7.00 -2.93
Hindalco 230.75 -6.65 -2.80
Tata Steel 553.15 -12.85 -2.27
Lupin 893.50 -19.70 -2.16
Coal India 274.50 -4.55 -1.63
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 553.25 -12.70 -2.24
Kotak Mahindra 1,319.45 -21.00 -1.57
Coal India 274.75 -4.30 -1.54
Dr Reddys Labs 2,322.95 -28.15 -1.20
Axis Bank 523.55 -4.45 -0.84
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Next Time You're in Lucknow, Visit this Jail-Themed Cafe

Recommended For You