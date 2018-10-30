English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues, FPI Selloff
IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS, ITC, NPTC and L&T were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices opened on a volatile note Tuesday following weak global market cues amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China, and heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors.
The BSE Sensex was trading 31.63 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 34,035.77. It had dropped 130.16 points on opening trade. The 30-share index had rallied 718.09 points, or 2.15 per cent, to 34,067.40 in Monday's session.
The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, and was trading 16.50 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 10,234.35. The bourse had opened 43.7 points lower. IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS, ITC, NPTC and L&T were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent. While, Yes Bank, SBI, M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Infosys rose up to 4 per cent.
Global investor sentiment turned volatile after reports that the United States was preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war. Traders also took cues from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,230.79 crore Monday.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,526.90 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed. The rupee also witnessed weakness, falling 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.59 per cent up, Shanghai Composite index rose 0.72 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.04 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was down 0.02 per cent in their early sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.19 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 per cent in Monday's session.
The BSE Sensex was trading 31.63 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 34,035.77. It had dropped 130.16 points on opening trade. The 30-share index had rallied 718.09 points, or 2.15 per cent, to 34,067.40 in Monday's session.
The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, and was trading 16.50 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 10,234.35. The bourse had opened 43.7 points lower. IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS, ITC, NPTC and L&T were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent. While, Yes Bank, SBI, M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Infosys rose up to 4 per cent.
Global investor sentiment turned volatile after reports that the United States was preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war. Traders also took cues from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,230.79 crore Monday.
Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,526.90 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed. The rupee also witnessed weakness, falling 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.59 per cent up, Shanghai Composite index rose 0.72 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.04 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was down 0.02 per cent in their early sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.19 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 per cent in Monday's session.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
-
Monday 29 October , 2018
Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
-
Friday 26 October , 2018
Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Train 18, India's First Engine-less Train, Makes Debut On Tracks
Monday 29 October , 2018 Sri Lanka's Political Crisis: The Twists And Turns
Friday 26 October , 2018 Baazaar Movie Review: Saif Ali Khan Holds His Ground
Friday 26 October , 2018 A No Women 'Film Industry Delegation': 'Building' A Better Nation?
Friday 26 October , 2018 Stubble Burning Continues To Pollute Delhi Air But Can We Blame Our Farmers?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|345.70
|-1.06
|Dewan Housing
|207.10
|11.83
|Reliance
|1,057.00
|-2.83
|SBI
|273.15
|1.96
|IndusInd Bank
|1,364.30
|-3.43
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|207.40
|11.99
|HDFC Bank
|1,913.90
|-0.52
|Indiabulls Hsg
|769.20
|-0.16
|Yes Bank
|182.05
|0.44
|ICICI Bank
|345.90
|-0.93
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|685.10
|3.14
|Zee Entertain
|444.45
|3.05
|Grasim
|804.75
|2.85
|HUL
|1,593.05
|2.59
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,594.30
|2.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|659.75
|2.48
|HUL
|1,592.25
|2.47
|SBI
|273.15
|1.90
|TCS
|1,895.40
|1.37
|Tata Motors
|177.30
|1.11
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|219.95
|-4.58
|Coal India
|275.85
|-4.02
|BPCL
|266.35
|-3.97
|Cipla
|610.35
|-3.90
|IOC
|136.30
|-3.64
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|275.90
|-3.88
|IndusInd Bank
|1,363.50
|-3.50
|Reliance
|1,057.15
|-2.84
|Sun Pharma
|561.65
|-1.92
|ITC
|279.00
|-1.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Upcoming Tata Harrier SUV Rolled Out from Pune Plant, Developed in Collaboration with JLR
- Elon Musk Returns to Twitter to Title Himself ‘Nothing’ of Tesla, Hints at Presidency
- Out of Bigg Boss, Anup Jalota Now Wants to Perform Jasleen Matharu’s ‘Kanyaadaan’
- A Refresh Could Give The Mac Mini a More Pro Personality
- Have we Already Seen The New Apple AirPods, And Didn’t Even Realize it?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...