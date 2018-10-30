GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues, FPI Selloff

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS, ITC, NPTC and L&T were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 30, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues, FPI Selloff
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices opened on a volatile note Tuesday following weak global market cues amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China, and heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors.

The BSE Sensex was trading 31.63 points, or 0.09 per cent, lower at 34,035.77. It had dropped 130.16 points on opening trade. The 30-share index had rallied 718.09 points, or 2.15 per cent, to 34,067.40 in Monday's session.

The NSE Nifty saw similar movement, and was trading 16.50 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 10,234.35. The bourse had opened 43.7 points lower. IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Coal India, Tata Steel, TCS, ITC, NPTC and L&T were among the top losers, falling up to 2 per cent. While, Yes Bank, SBI, M&M, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel and Infosys rose up to 4 per cent.

Global investor sentiment turned volatile after reports that the United States was preparing to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports by early December if talks next month between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping fail to ease the trade war. Traders also took cues from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,230.79 crore Monday.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,526.90 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed. The rupee also witnessed weakness, falling 16 paise to 73.61 against the US dollar in early trade, amid increased demand of the American currencies from importers and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei was trading 1.59 per cent up, Shanghai Composite index rose 0.72 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 0.04 per cent and Taiwan Weighted was down 0.02 per cent in their early sessions. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.48 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.19 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.14 per cent in Monday's session.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,891.13 -176.27 ( -0.52%)

NIFTY 50

10,198.40 -52.45 ( -0.51%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 345.70 -1.06
Dewan Housing 207.10 11.83
Reliance 1,057.00 -2.83
SBI 273.15 1.96
IndusInd Bank 1,364.30 -3.43
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 207.40 11.99
HDFC Bank 1,913.90 -0.52
Indiabulls Hsg 769.20 -0.16
Yes Bank 182.05 0.44
ICICI Bank 345.90 -0.93
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tech Mahindra 685.10 3.14
Zee Entertain 444.45 3.05
Grasim 804.75 2.85
HUL 1,593.05 2.59
Dr Reddys Labs 2,594.30 2.42
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 659.75 2.48
HUL 1,592.25 2.47
SBI 273.15 1.90
TCS 1,895.40 1.37
Tata Motors 177.30 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HPCL 219.95 -4.58
Coal India 275.85 -4.02
BPCL 266.35 -3.97
Cipla 610.35 -3.90
IOC 136.30 -3.64
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 275.90 -3.88
IndusInd Bank 1,363.50 -3.50
Reliance 1,057.15 -2.84
Sun Pharma 561.65 -1.92
ITC 279.00 -1.60
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...