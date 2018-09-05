GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues in Early Trade

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.66 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.37 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed by 0.92 per cent in early trade.

PTI

Updated:September 5, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Turn Choppy on Weak Global Cues in Early Trade
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark indices kicked off on a tepid note on Wednesday as stocks opened mildly positive on fresh buying by foreign investors and recovery in rupee, but soon turned choppy on weak global cues.

The 30-share Sensex recovered by 76.85 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 38,234.77 in opening trade. It, however, slipped 64.79 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 38,093.13 within the first hour of trading.

The gauge had lost 738.71 points in the previous five sessions.

The broader NSE Nifty fell 26.15 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 11,494.15.

Top losers include Coal India, HUL, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Vedanta, Bharti Airtel and Axis Bank.

Major gainers were Sun Pharma, Wipro, M&M, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, ITC, RIL and Kotak Bank rising up to 2.15 per cent.

Sectoral indices, led by realty, metals and FMCG stocks fell up to 1 per cent.

On the other hand, pharma and IT indices bucked weak market trend and were trading in the green.

Brokers said fresh buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) and recovery in the rupee supported the market at the outset.

However, sustained selling by domestic institutional investors (DIIs) and weak Asian cues on rising concerns over the global trade war weighed on investor sentiment here, they added.

FPIs bought shares worth a net of Rs 32.64 crore, while DIIs sold shares worth a net of Rs 21.41 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.66 per cent, Japan's Nikkei fell 0.37 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index shed by 0.92 per cent in early trade.

US stocks fell on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to a busy week of trade negotiations and economic data.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average, ended 0.05 per cent lower in Tuesday's trade.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

38,026.86 -131.06 ( -0.34%)

Nifty 50

11,471.05 -49.25 ( -0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat Elec 94.90 -14.25 -13.06
Reliance 1,237.15 -4.80 -0.39
Yes Bank 337.70 +3.65 +1.09
Infosys 735.60 -1.55 -0.21
Sun Pharma 661.90 +6.55 +1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,940.90 -14.15 -0.72
Reliance 1,237.50 -4.85 -0.39
Alembic Pharma 621.00 +17.25 +2.86
Bharat Elec 95.10 -13.95 -12.79
L&T Infotech 1,874.70 +14.70 +0.79
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 708.65 +10.05 +1.44
ITC 313.50 +3.90 +1.26
Sun Pharma 662.00 +6.65 +1.01
Wipro 316.60 +3.25 +1.04
Tech Mahindra 770.10 +6.20 +0.81
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 662.00 +7.85 +1.20
ITC 313.40 +3.75 +1.21
Yes Bank 337.75 +3.65 +1.09
Wipro 316.60 +3.05 +0.97
Bajaj Auto 2,751.95 +20.00 +0.73
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 1,182.00 -32.25 -2.66
Bharti Infratel 278.00 -6.05 -2.13
HUL 1,618.85 -32.35 -1.96
Coal India 274.05 -5.55 -1.98
UltraTechCement 4,123.00 -78.15 -1.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 274.55 -5.40 -1.93
HUL 1,619.35 -32.05 -1.94
Tata Motors 258.30 -3.75 -1.43
Tata Steel 585.40 -7.65 -1.29
Bharti Airtel 373.60 -4.15 -1.10
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Leaking Roof, Dilapidated Buildings, Sorry State Of Schools In UP's Barabanki

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...