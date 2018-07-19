GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile; Midcap Stocks Crack in Early Trade

All sectoral indices were trading in the red. Midcap stocks bled with MindTree, UBL, PC Jeweller falling up to 7 per cent.

PTI

Updated:July 19, 2018, 10:17 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex, Nifty Turn Volatile; Midcap Stocks Crack in Early Trade
Representative image
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex turned volatile after opening on a positive note in early trade on Thursday amid weakness in banking, pharma, metals, realty and IT stocks.

The 30-share index was trading flat at 36,373.23 after beginning the session 142.14 points higher. The index had lost 146.52 points in the previous session.

All sectoral indices were trading in the red. Midcap stocks bled with MindTree, UBL, PC Jeweller falling up to 7 per cent.

The NSE Nifty dropped below the 11,000 mark, falling 24.75 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 10,955.70. HDFC, Kotak Bank, ITC, TCS, IndusInd Bank, L&T and SBI were among the top losers, shedding up to 1 per cent.

Meanwhile, ONGC was the biggest gainer after the Cabinet on Wednesday tweaked pre-1999 oil and gas contracts to provide for proportionate sharing of statutory levies like royalty and cess between the operators of an area, and not put the entire burden on state-owned ONGC.

Shares of the company surged 2.03 per cent to Rs 163.55, followed by M&M 1.44 per cent to Rs 915.20. Oil India also gained 0.29 per cent to Rs 209.70.

Other gainers were Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, M&M, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, HUL and RIL.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 111.01 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 95.68 crore on Wednesday, provisional data released by stock exchanges showed.

On the other hand, Asian stocks notched moderate gains, tracking increases seen on Wall Street overnight as the US Federal Reserve chief offered an upbeat assessment of the economy, also influenced the sentiments.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.49 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index 0.13 per cent in early trade. Japan's Nikkei too gained 0.23 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.32 per cent higher on Wednesday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,459.40 +85.96 ( +0.24%)

Nifty 50

10,989.35 +8.90 ( +0.08%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Ashok Leyland 111.85 +1.30 +1.18
Mindtree 973.85 -87.95 -8.28
Tata Steel 509.00 +4.75 +0.94
Reliance 1,097.90 +5.35 +0.49
Jindal Steel 189.60 +3.40 +1.83
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Ashok Leyland 111.70 +1.10 +0.99
AU Small Financ 627.20 -9.45 -1.48
Tata Steel 509.30 +4.60 +0.91
Lupin 808.85 -0.95 -0.12
Tata Chemicals 673.30 +5.50 +0.82
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 209.80 +6.10 +2.99
Titan Company 868.80 +22.60 +2.67
Bharti Airtel 344.30 +7.50 +2.23
M&M 919.90 +17.45 +1.93
Tata Motors 256.70 +4.85 +1.93
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 209.80 +6.00 +2.94
Bharti Airtel 344.15 +7.35 +2.18
M&M 919.85 +17.60 +1.95
Tata Motors 256.70 +4.75 +1.89
Axis Bank 531.20 +7.00 +1.34
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 286.20 -13.05 -4.36
Hindalco 208.40 -4.00 -1.88
Zee Entertain 514.70 -6.20 -1.19
UPL 550.10 -6.75 -1.21
HPCL 283.15 -2.95 -1.03
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 1,987.95 -20.30 -1.01
TCS 1,982.10 -15.20 -0.76
Coal India 262.45 -1.55 -0.59
Hero Motocorp 3,487.20 -14.30 -0.41
Larsen 1,283.00 -6.15 -0.48
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Mayawati's Bid To Open 'Gateway To The Centre'

Recommended For You

Photogallery