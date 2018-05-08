GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Pares Gains, Up 95 Points in Late Morning Deals

ICICI Bank surged nearly 7 per cent despite a slump in Q4 net profit due to a sharp rise in provisions for bad loans.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2018, 11:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Pares Gains, Up 95 Points in Late Morning Deals
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex pared initial gains to trade 95.49 points higher in late morning deals, led by buying in banking, energy, realty and healthcare sectors amid higher Asian cues.

ICICI Bank surged nearly 7 per cent despite a slump in Q4 net profit due to a sharp rise in provisions for bad loans.

The 30-share index was trading higher at 35,303.63 at 1045 hrs, showing a gain of 95.49 points, or 0.27 per cent.

The broader Nifty-50 index was trading up by 23.50 points, or 0.22 per cent at 10,739.00.

Major gainers included TCS 1.25 per cent, Axis Bank 0.83 per cent, ITC 0.82 per cent and Coal India 0.80 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 635.24 crore on a net basis, while domestic
institutional investors (DIIs) bought equities to the tune of Rs 1,037.23 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, Asian markets were trading higher following firm leads from Wall Street.

US stock market settled higher yesterday, but well off the peak of the day, as energy shares pulled back on uncertainty over whether the US would decertify a 2015 Iran nuclear pact.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,216.32 +8.18 ( +0.02%)

Nifty 50

10,717.80 +2.30 ( +0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
PC Jeweller 202.30 -37.95 -15.80
ICICI Bank 309.30 +19.50 +6.73
Jubilant Food 2,560.35 -44.80 -1.72
PNB Housing Fin 1,265.15 -109.15 -7.94
Axis Bank 542.25 +6.15 +1.15
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
PNB Housing Fin 1,263.55 -110.55 -8.05
PC Jeweller 202.80 -37.90 -15.75
ICICI Bank 309.25 +19.85 +6.86
HDFC 1,904.80 -9.20 -0.48
Jubilant Food 2,560.30 -49.00 -1.88
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 309.30 +19.50 +6.73
HPCL 307.00 +10.00 +3.37
Eicher Motors 30,427.05 +660.20 +2.22
BPCL 392.60 +6.80 +1.76
Power Grid Corp 212.75 +3.45 +1.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 309.25 +19.85 +6.86
SBI 250.00 +3.50 +1.42
Axis Bank 541.25 +6.30 +1.18
Power Grid Corp 212.15 +2.40 +1.14
Bharti Airtel 400.75 +2.75 +0.69
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 865.30 -20.30 -2.29
Larsen 1,364.90 -24.25 -1.75
Infosys 1,165.55 -17.45 -1.48
Bajaj Finance 1,868.40 -27.05 -1.43
Yes Bank 343.30 -4.60 -1.32
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 865.60 -20.00 -2.26
Larsen 1,364.85 -23.65 -1.70
Infosys 1,165.35 -18.00 -1.52
Yes Bank 343.35 -4.15 -1.19
IndusInd Bank 1,867.60 -17.25 -0.92
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow

Recommended For You