1-min read

Sensex Plummets 344 Points on Global Meltdown, F&O Expiry

Global markets reeled after US stocks plummeted on Wednesday as a sharp drop in tech shares and worries about corporate earnings and disappointing outlooks added fuel to the meltdown across the board.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Sensex Plummets 344 Points on Global Meltdown, F&O Expiry
Representative image
Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex slumped about 344 points on Thursday to settle at 33,690.09 on across-the-board selling on prevailing liquidity crunch and fresh weakness in the rupee amid a global sell-off.

October futures and options (F&O) expiry added to the woes as investors offloaded their long bets instead of carrying them forward to the next series for November, brokers said.

During October F&O series, the BSE Sensex dropped 2,634.08 points, or over 7 per cent while the NSE Nifty lost 852.65 points, or almost 8 per cent.

In the forex market, the rupee weakened by 22 paise to 73.38 against the US dollar intra-day.

The 30-share Sensex, after gap down opening at 33,778.60 points, continued to slide and touched a low of 33,553.18, dragged down by all-round selling amid the a sell-off in global markets.

It finally settled 343.87 points, or 1.01 per cent lower at 33,690.09. The gauge had gained nearly 187 points on Wednesday.

Also, the broader NSE Nifty closed below the 10,200-mark by slumping 99.85 points, or 0.98 per cent at 10,124.905. It shuttled between 10,166.60 and 10,079.30 during the session.

Global markets reeled after US stocks plummeted on Wednesday as a sharp drop in tech shares and worries about corporate earnings and disappointing outlooks added fuel to the meltdown across the board.

US stocks have been under pressure amid worries over high interest rates, slowing corporate earnings growth and mounting geopolitical tensions over Saudi Arabia.

Bond prices rose, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury note down to 3.12 per cent from 3.16 per cent late Tuesday. The slide in bond yields came as traders sought lower-risk assets

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2.41 per cent down on Wednesday, erasing all gains for the year 2018
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
S&P BSE SENSEX

33,690.09 -343.87 ( -1.01%)

NIFTY 50

10,124.90 -99.85 ( -0.98%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,968.80 -1.18
Reliance 1,030.80 -1.43
Maruti Suzuki 6,723.20 -0.67
NTPC 162.30 -0.46
Bajaj Finance 2,335.00 1.00
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,724.70 -0.65
Yes Bank 198.35 -2.77
Reliance 1,030.20 -1.57
Indiabulls Hsg 688.65 -7.28
Axis Bank 560.00 -0.60
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 318.55 3.16
HCL Tech 1,004.85 2.46
IOC 140.10 1.85
Coal India 282.20 1.79
Asian Paints 1,200.05 1.11
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 319.35 3.30
Coal India 281.65 1.66
Kotak Mahindra 1,188.55 0.96
Asian Paints 1,200.60 0.89
Power Grid Corp 190.95 0.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 689.10 -7.29
Bharti Airtel 295.55 -6.43
UPL 599.45 -3.75
Vedanta 204.60 -3.45
Hindalco 222.35 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 295.85 -6.60
Vedanta 204.50 -3.47
Tata Motors 165.40 -3.02
Adani Ports 304.45 -2.98
Yes Bank 198.35 -2.77
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

