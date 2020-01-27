Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Logs Second Worst Day in Four Months as China's Coronavirus Fears Spread

Markets across the world are increasingly turning volatile on concerns over the global economic impact of the coronavirus after China announced sharp increases in the number of people affected in the outbreak, analysts said.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sensex Logs Second Worst Day in Four Months as China's Coronavirus Fears Spread
Image for Representation .(Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex on Monday clocked its second biggest fall in four months, dragged mainly by financial and metal counters as investor fears grew over fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak in China.

At close, the BSE gauge Sensex was 458.07 points, or 1.10 per cent, down at 41,155.12. Intra-day, the index cracked nearly 500 points. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty ended 129.25 points, or 1.06 per cent, down at 12,119.

On the Sensex chart, Tata Steel was the top loser, dropping 4.31 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, PowerGrid and HDFC. Of the Sensex constituents, 21 ended in the red and 9 in the green.

In contrast, M&M, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rose up to 1.63 per cent. Sectorally, BSE metal index crashed 3.25 per cent, followed by telecom, power, finance, bankex and FMCG indices.

On the other hand, healthcare index emerged as the sole gainer. Broader BSE midcap slipped 0.40 per cent, while smallcap index closed marginally higher.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee depreciated by 11 paise to 71.44 per US dollar. Global crude oil benchmark Brent crude futures dropped 3.24 per cent to USD 57.95 per barrel.

Sending shockwaves across the globe, the deadly coronavirus virus, which causes pneumonia-like illness, has already killed 80 people and infected more than 2,700 others in China.

Financial markets across the world are increasingly turning volatile on concerns over the global economic impact of the virus, analysts said.

Many financial markets were closed in Asia for Lunar New Year holidays. Japan's Nikkei sank over 2 per cent. Stock exchanges in Europe too opened significantly lower.

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities, said, "Coronavirus outbreak in China took a toll on Indian Equities as well today as financials and metals bore the brunt of the selling. Except for select pharmaceutical stocks which held fort and gained the broader markets traded weak."

Indian markets opened in red following subdued global peers as negative news of virus outbreak continued to worry markets globally amid holiday season in China.

During the afternoon session, the selling further intensified primarily in large cap segment as sentiments remained muted on back of news that India's corporate and income tax collection for the current year is likely to fall for the first time amid a sharp fall in economic growth and cut in corporate tax rates, Narendra Solanki, Head Fundamental Research (Investment Services) - AVP Equity Research, Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers, said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 536.35 0.45
HDFC Bank 1,212.90 -2.51
Wockhardt 352.90 18.01
Dr Reddys Labs 3,188.95 5.31
PI Industries 1,541.40 2.85
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 578.30 1.85
UltraTechCement 4,690.00 1.05
Tech Mahindra 791.30 0.50
ICICI Bank 536.35 0.45
Axis Bank 740.00 0.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 462.40 -4.31
IndusInd Bank 1,271.60 -3.37
HDFC Bank 1,212.90 -2.51
SBI 316.20 -2.42
Power Grid Corp 192.50 -2.26
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram