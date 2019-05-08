Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Plummets 487 Points to Close Below 38,000-mark; RIL Cracks Over 3%

Markets have been rattled ever since US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week.

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 5:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Plummets 487 Points to Close Below 38,000-mark; RIL Cracks Over 3%
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmarks extended their losing streak for the sixth straight session Wednesday, with the BSE Sensex plummeting 487 points and the Nifty cracking below the 11,400 mark as US-China trade tensions weighed on global investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE index ended 487.50 points, or 1.27 per cent, lower at 37,789.13. The index hit an intra-day low of 37,743.07 and a high of 38,248.57.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty sank 138.45 points, or 1,20 per cent, to settle at 11,359.45. During the day, the bourse hit a low of 11,346.95 and a high of 11,479.10.

The Sensex was mainly dragged by Reliance Industries, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and SBI, which lost up to 3.35 per cent.

Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Vedanta, M&M, Yes Bank and ONGC were among the other losers, shedding up to 3.22 per cent.

Only Asian Paints, HCL Tech and TCS ended in the green, rising up to 0.60 per cent.

According to traders, domestic equities tracked weakness in global equities amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

Markets have been rattled ever since US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week.

Energy and financial stocks came under selling pressure amid foreign fund outflows and subdued corporate earnings, experts said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 645.08 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased equities to the tune of Rs 818.84 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Other Asian bourses ended significantly lower, with Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.12 per cent, Hang Seng 1.23 per cent, Nikkei 1.46 per cent and Kospi 0.41 per cent.

European stocks were trading on a mixed note in early trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 19 paise to 69.59 against the US dollar intra-day.

Global benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.41 per cent lower at USD 69.59 per barrel.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,789.13 -487.50 ( -1.27%)

NIFTY 50

11,359.45 -138.45 ( -1.20%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 331.60 -10.17
Reliance 1,299.45 -3.28
ICICI Bank 382.20 -1.11
Yes Bank 160.75 -2.43
HDFC 1,930.75 -1.81
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,299.45 -3.35
Zee Entertain 333.30 -9.72
Yes Bank 160.75 -2.31
Bajaj Auto 2,956.20 -2.55
ICICI Bank 381.85 -1.14
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
UPL 961.65 1.10
JSW Steel 289.25 0.40
BPCL 379.80 0.25
Titan Company 1,088.70 0.20
Coal India 249.10 0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,130.00 0.29
TCS 2,152.65 0.11
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 331.60 -10.17
Reliance 1,299.45 -3.28
Bajaj Finance 2,921.30 -3.17
Tata Motors 185.10 -3.06
Bajaj Finserv 7,345.75 -2.86
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,299.45 -3.35
Bajaj Finance 2,921.90 -3.22
Tata Motors 185.55 -2.80
Bajaj Auto 2,956.20 -2.55
SBI 298.10 -2.53
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram