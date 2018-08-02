English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Plunges 356 Points, Nifty Drops Below 11,300-Mark
Asian and European stocks dropped as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade spat weighed on investor sentiment.
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Loading...
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tanked 356 points to close at a one-week low of 37,165.16 on Thursday, while the NSE Nifty ended below the 10,300-mark on widespread selling amid weak global cues.
Asian and European stocks dropped as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade spat weighed on investor sentiment.
Heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors after RBI's rate hike on Wednesday added to the selling pressure.
The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and ended at 37,165.16, showing a loss of 356.46 points, or 0.95 per cent.
This is its lowest level since July 26, when it had closed at 36,984.64.
The gauge had lost 84.96 points in the previous session.
The broader Nifty too succumbed to selling pressure and hit a low of 11,234.95, before ending at 11,244.70, down 101.50 points, or 0.89 per cent.
Profit-booking by participants in view of the domestic markets' recent record-setting run fuelled the downtrend, brokers said.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 95.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 562.33 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Also Watch
Asian and European stocks dropped as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade spat weighed on investor sentiment.
Heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors after RBI's rate hike on Wednesday added to the selling pressure.
The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and ended at 37,165.16, showing a loss of 356.46 points, or 0.95 per cent.
This is its lowest level since July 26, when it had closed at 36,984.64.
The gauge had lost 84.96 points in the previous session.
The broader Nifty too succumbed to selling pressure and hit a low of 11,234.95, before ending at 11,244.70, down 101.50 points, or 0.89 per cent.
Profit-booking by participants in view of the domestic markets' recent record-setting run fuelled the downtrend, brokers said.
On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 95.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 562.33 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
-
Wednesday 01 August , 2018
Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Thursday 02 August , 2018 India to Get 'Fast Track Special Courts' to Deal With Rape
Wednesday 01 August , 2018 Meena Kumari's 85th Birth Anniversary: Google Doodle Honours the Legendary Actress
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,142.40
|-199.20
|-2.13
|Reliance
|1,168.35
|-24.00
|-2.01
|Piramal Enter
|2,850.85
|+44.55
|+1.59
|Ashok Leyland
|120.25
|+1.35
|+1.14
|Tata Steel
|554.30
|-1.50
|-0.27
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Larsen
|1,281.80
|-15.85
|-1.22
|Sun Pharma
|579.50
|+3.70
|+0.64
|Shriram City
|1,923.00
|+25.40
|+1.34
|Cipla
|638.15
|-0.20
|-0.03
|Piramal Enter
|2,851.80
|+52.00
|+1.86
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|864.85
|+20.65
|+2.45
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,227.85
|+52.15
|+2.40
|Power Grid Corp
|188.70
|+4.00
|+2.17
|HPCL
|292.50
|+5.15
|+1.79
|BPCL
|401.80
|+5.80
|+1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|188.20
|+4.15
|+2.25
|Coal India
|273.20
|+2.90
|+1.07
|HUL
|1,749.00
|+15.90
|+0.92
|IndusInd Bank
|2,021.55
|+18.15
|+0.91
|Wipro
|279.05
|+2.10
|+0.76
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|373.00
|-11.50
|-2.99
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,280.20
|-32.50
|-2.48
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,142.40
|-199.20
|-2.13
|Reliance
|1,168.35
|-24.00
|-2.01
|M&M
|911.30
|-18.45
|-1.98
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|372.95
|-10.70
|-2.79
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,281.00
|-33.40
|-2.54
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,156.70
|-183.60
|-1.97
|Reliance
|1,168.35
|-22.80
|-1.91
|HDFC
|1,932.65
|-37.40
|-1.90
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Gul Panag Blessed With a Baby Boy Six Months Ago, And Here's Why She Did Not Reveal It
- Top 5 Bikes of 2018 Under Rs 3 Lakh in India - BMW G 310 R, Ninja 300 and More
- Baahubali Gets Two Season Prequel Series to Be Produced by Netflix
- Impressed By a Cobbler's Marketing Skills, Anand Mahindra Helps the 'Shoe Doctor' With a New Kiosk
- France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...