1-min read

Sensex Plunges 356 Points, Nifty Drops Below 11,300-Mark

Asian and European stocks dropped as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade spat weighed on investor sentiment.

PTI

Updated:August 2, 2018, 4:07 PM IST
File photo of the Bombay Stock Exchange.
Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex tanked 356 points to close at a one-week low of 37,165.16 on Thursday, while the NSE Nifty ended below the 10,300-mark on widespread selling amid weak global cues.

Heavy selling by foreign and domestic institutional investors after RBI's rate hike on Wednesday added to the selling pressure.

The 30-share Sensex stayed in the negative zone for the whole day and ended at 37,165.16, showing a loss of 356.46 points, or 0.95 per cent.

This is its lowest level since July 26, when it had closed at 36,984.64.
The gauge had lost 84.96 points in the previous session.

The broader Nifty too succumbed to selling pressure and hit a low of 11,234.95, before ending at 11,244.70, down 101.50 points, or 0.89 per cent.
Profit-booking by participants in view of the domestic markets' recent record-setting run fuelled the downtrend, brokers said.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 95.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded equities to the tune of Rs 562.33 crore on Wednesday, provisional data showed.

| Edited by: Naqshib Nisar
S&P BSE Sensex

37,165.16 -356.46 ( -0.95%)

Nifty 50

11,244.70 -101.50 ( -0.89%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 9,142.40 -199.20 -2.13
Reliance 1,168.35 -24.00 -2.01
Piramal Enter 2,850.85 +44.55 +1.59
Ashok Leyland 120.25 +1.35 +1.14
Tata Steel 554.30 -1.50 -0.27
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Larsen 1,281.80 -15.85 -1.22
Sun Pharma 579.50 +3.70 +0.64
Shriram City 1,923.00 +25.40 +1.34
Cipla 638.15 -0.20 -0.03
Piramal Enter 2,851.80 +52.00 +1.86
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Lupin 864.85 +20.65 +2.45
Dr Reddys Labs 2,227.85 +52.15 +2.40
Power Grid Corp 188.70 +4.00 +2.17
HPCL 292.50 +5.15 +1.79
BPCL 401.80 +5.80 +1.46
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 188.20 +4.15 +2.25
Coal India 273.20 +2.90 +1.07
HUL 1,749.00 +15.90 +0.92
IndusInd Bank 2,021.55 +18.15 +0.91
Wipro 279.05 +2.10 +0.76
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 373.00 -11.50 -2.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,280.20 -32.50 -2.48
Maruti Suzuki 9,142.40 -199.20 -2.13
Reliance 1,168.35 -24.00 -2.01
M&M 911.30 -18.45 -1.98
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 372.95 -10.70 -2.79
Kotak Mahindra 1,281.00 -33.40 -2.54
Maruti Suzuki 9,156.70 -183.60 -1.97
Reliance 1,168.35 -22.80 -1.91
HDFC 1,932.65 -37.40 -1.90
See all Top Losers »

