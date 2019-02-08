English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Plunges 424 Points; Tata Motors Crashes Nearly 18%
Other losers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, NTPC, ONGC, L&T, M&M, Coal India, Maruti, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, ITC and HDFC, dropping up to 5.75%.
Representational Image.
Loading...
Mumbai: BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted over 424 points on Friday led by a sharp selloff in metal and auto stocks amid negative cues from the global markets on renewed concerns over the US-China trade tiff.
The 30-share index cracked 424.61 points, or 1.15 per cent, to finish at 36,546.48, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 125.80 points, or 1.14 per cent to 10,943.60.
Sudden selling in metal and auto counters led to a sharp drop at the fag end of the session, traders said.
Tata Motors was the biggest loser on Sensex, cracking 17.93 per cent, after the auto major reported its biggest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 26,960.8 crore for the December quarter, hit by one-time asset impairment in its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover.
Other losers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, NTPC, ONGC, L&T, M&M, Coal India, Maruti, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, ITC and HDFC, dropping up to 5.75 per cent.
On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp rose up to 0.95 per cent.
The BSE Metal index plunged 3.42 per cent, while the auto gauge shed 3.37 per cent.
Sectorally, FMCG, banking and pharma indices also ended in the red. Realty was the only gainer.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 294.11 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
On the global front, fears of an economic slowdown resurfaced after US President Donald Trump said he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two superpowers.
A top White House adviser Thursday said Washington and Beijing were still a "sizeable distance" apart in the trade talks, and no date has been set for a meeting between the countries' leaders.
Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent lower on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei cracked 2.19 per cent, while Korea's Kospi dropped 1.20 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.16 per cent.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.10 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent in late morning deals. London's FTSE was up 0.19 per cent.
The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 32 paise against the US dollar to 71.13 intra-day. The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 61.80 per barrel.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The 30-share index cracked 424.61 points, or 1.15 per cent, to finish at 36,546.48, while the broader NSE Nifty slumped 125.80 points, or 1.14 per cent to 10,943.60.
Sudden selling in metal and auto counters led to a sharp drop at the fag end of the session, traders said.
Tata Motors was the biggest loser on Sensex, cracking 17.93 per cent, after the auto major reported its biggest ever quarterly net loss of Rs 26,960.8 crore for the December quarter, hit by one-time asset impairment in its struggling British arm Jaguar Land Rover.
Other losers included Vedanta, Tata Steel, NTPC, ONGC, L&T, M&M, Coal India, Maruti, PowerGrid, Axis Bank, ITC and HDFC, dropping up to 5.75 per cent.
On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance and Hero MotoCorp rose up to 0.95 per cent.
The BSE Metal index plunged 3.42 per cent, while the auto gauge shed 3.37 per cent.
Sectorally, FMCG, banking and pharma indices also ended in the red. Realty was the only gainer.
Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 418.01 crore Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 294.11 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.
On the global front, fears of an economic slowdown resurfaced after US President Donald Trump said he does not expect to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping before the March 1 deadline in trade war negotiations between the two superpowers.
A top White House adviser Thursday said Washington and Beijing were still a "sizeable distance" apart in the trade talks, and no date has been set for a meeting between the countries' leaders.
Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.87 per cent lower on Thursday.
Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei cracked 2.19 per cent, while Korea's Kospi dropped 1.20 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped 0.16 per cent.
In the Eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX was down 0.10 per cent, while Paris CAC 40 rose 0.12 per cent in late morning deals. London's FTSE was up 0.19 per cent.
The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 32 paise against the US dollar to 71.13 intra-day. The benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.28 per cent to USD 61.80 per barrel.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
-
Wednesday 30 January , 2019
News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
-
Monday 21 January , 2019
News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
-
Thursday 31 January , 2019
Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
PM Modi Speaks Ahead of Budget Session
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget For Ballot: What To Expect As Govt Tries To Woo Voters Ahead of Polls
Wednesday 30 January , 2019 News18 Analysis: The Cost of Election Year Populism
Monday 21 January , 2019 News18 Explains: What Is An Interim Budget And Why It Matters For Modi Govt.
Thursday 31 January , 2019 Budget 2019: Sugarcane Farmers on Pending Payments And Demands
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Reliance Infra
|118.15
|6.78
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Reliance
|1,277.70
|-0.98
|Rel Capital
|129.25
|11.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,062.75
|-0.82
|Puravankara
|73.80
|7.89
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Reliance
|1,277.35
|-1.00
|Reliance Infra
|118.05
|6.54
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|326.05
|6.60
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,299.40
|1.16
|Bharti Airtel
|313.25
|0.67
|HCL Tech
|1,068.45
|0.52
|UPL
|812.20
|0.40
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,295.55
|0.95
|Bharti Airtel
|313.60
|0.85
|HCL Tech
|1,065.90
|0.46
|HDFC Bank
|2,123.15
|0.29
|Bajaj Finance
|2,704.35
|0.25
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|150.70
|-17.58
|Indiabulls Hsg
|613.90
|-5.89
|Vedanta
|154.15
|-5.69
|Eicher Motors
|20,847.40
|-4.82
|Grasim
|717.95
|-4.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|151.30
|-17.28
|Vedanta
|154.05
|-5.75
|Tata Steel
|469.55
|-3.70
|ONGC
|143.50
|-2.94
|NTPC
|132.00
|-2.94
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lego Movie 2 Movie Review: It Suffers from A Convoluted Screenplay
- Honda CB300R Launched in India for Rs 2.41 Lakh, to Rival BMW G 310 R
- Velvet Buzzsaw Movie Review: Jake Gyllenhaal's Netflix Film Is Uninspiring
- Refriger-dating: Single This Valentine's Day? This App Finds You a Date From Items In Your Fridge
- 'Team Has a Winning Mindset Now' - Vidarbha Coach Chandrakant Pandit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results