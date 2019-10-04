Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
2-min read

Sensex Plunges 434 Points after RBI Policy Outcome; Rate-sensitive Stocks Tank

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, SBI, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, falling up to 3.46 per cent.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 4:06 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
(Image for representation
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted 434 points on Friday, dragged by heavy losses in banking stocks after the RBI slashed the country's economic growth outlook for this fiscal.

In its fourth bi-monthly policy review, the central bank also reduced its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to revive growth that has hit a six-year low.

After opening nearly 300 points higher, the 30-share index gave up all the gains to turn negative after the policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

After gyrating 770 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex ended 433.56 points, or 1.14 per cent, lower at 37,673.31. It hit an intra-day low of 37,633.36 and a high of 38,403.54.

The broader NSE Nifty plunged 139.25 points, or 1.23 per cent, to close at 11,174.75.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack included Kotak Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors, L&T, SBI, Tata Steel and Axis Bank, falling up to 3.46 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS, Infosys, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank and NTPC rose up to 1.03 per cent.

Rate-sensitive banking stocks faced the heat, with the BSE bankex, finance, auto and realty indices tanking up to 2.45 per cent.

The Reserve Bank on Friday sharply cut its economic growth projection for this fiscal to 6.1 per cent from 6.9 per cent earlier.

The central bank's estimates come in the wake of GDP growth sliding to a six-year low of 5 per cent in the June quarter, on a massive slowdown in consumption and private sector investments.

Further, the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee cut its benchmark lending rate by 0.25 per cent to revive growth that has hit a six-year low of 5 per cent, and affirmed commitment to remain accommodative to address growth concerns 'as long as necessary'.

According to Gaurav Dua, Sr VP, Head Capital Market Strategy & Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, despite the rate cut and the dovish commentary, the equity market has reacted negatively, especially banks.

"That is because of the RBI's focus on the quick transmission of lower interest rates would put pressure on margins of banks," he pointed out.

Also, the economic growth outlook remains concerning despite the 135 bps policy rate cuts in 2019 and there is limited elbow room with RBI now to further take monetary actions to support the economy, he said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng and Kospi settled on a negative note, while Nikkei closed in the green. Chinese markets are closed for a holiday. Equities in Europe were trading lower in early sessions.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 9 paise to 70.97 against the US dollar intra-day. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 0.78 per cent to USD 58.16 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,673.31 -433.56 ( -1.14%)

NIFTY 50

11,174.75 -139.25 ( -1.23%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.82
SBI 249.95 -1.65
HDFC 1,978.30 0.19
BPCL 515.55 -3.02
HDFC Bank 1,189.70 -2.77
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 42.15 -0.94
SBI 249.90 -2.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,560.10 -3.46
BPCL 515.20 -3.14
Indiabulls Hsg 245.45 -7.53
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.55 1.13
Infosys 793.45 1.00
TCS 2,079.35 0.93
Tech Mahindra 708.15 0.80
Wipro 237.70 0.78
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 129.35 0.82
Infosys 793.25 0.99
TCS 2,080.00 1.03
NTPC 117.45 0.60
IndusInd Bank 1,264.00 0.59
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 236.85 -5.84
UltraTechCement 3,979.55 -4.03
Grasim 654.40 -3.72
Titan Company 1,250.90 -3.44
Kotak Mahindra 1,563.15 -3.26
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,560.10 -3.46
ICICI Bank 413.75 -3.17
HDFC Bank 1,188.95 -2.79
Tata Motors 119.55 -2.37
Larsen 1,424.15 -2.35
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram