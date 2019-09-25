Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Plunges 504 Points; Bank, Auto Stocks Tank

After sinking 586 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 503.62 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 38,593.52. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 148 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 11,440.20.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Plunges 504 Points; Bank, Auto Stocks Tank
Representative image (Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex plummeted 504 points on Wednesday tracking heavy losses in banking and auto stocks as investors turned jittery over geopolitical uncertainties and global slowdown concerns.

After sinking 586 points during the day, the 30-share index ended 503.62 points, or 1.29 per cent, lower at 38,593.52. The broader NSE Nifty plunged 148 points, or 1.28 per cent, to 11,440.20.

Top laggards in the Sensex pack were SBI, Tata Motors, Maruti, Yes Bank, M&M, HDFC twins, ITC, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel and L&T, losing up to 7.37 per cent.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, TCS, NTPC, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and RIL rallied up to 4.39 per cent.

According to traders, domestic investor sentiment took a beating as concerns over US political uncertainty, US-China trade war and a looming global economic slowdown spooked stock markets.

Global market sentiment turned negative following top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi's announcement of opening of a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, saying he betrayed his oath of office by seeking help from a foreign power to hurt his Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Further, Trump put China on notice at the United Nations conference, declaring that the time of trade "abuses" by Beijing was "over" and calling on the country to protect Hong Kong's "democratic ways of life".

Elsewhere in Asia, Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite Index, Nikkei and Kospi ended significantly lower. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading nearly 1 per cent lower in their respective early sessions.

Meanwhile, stoking fears of an economic slump, the Asian Development Bank on Wednesday sharply cut India's growth forecast to 6.5 per cent for the current fiscal.

As per the latest Asian Development Outlook, South Asia's growth momentum has softened. For the region, the growth forecasts were lowered to 6.2 per cent for 2019 and 6.7 per cent for 2020. On the currency front, the rupee depreciated 9 paise to 71.10 against the US dollar (intra-day). Brent crude futures fell 1.65 per cent to USD 62.06 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,593.52 -503.62 ( -1.29%)

NIFTY 50

11,440.20 -148.00 ( -1.28%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 -7.39
BPCL 465.20 0.85
Maruti Suzuki 6,638.50 -5.29
HDFC 2,069.95 -2.82
Axis Bank 694.95 -1.34
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Varun Beverages 624.45 -2.40
AU Small Financ 643.75 -3.40
Zee Entertain 271.90 -2.65
Kotak Mahindra 1,600.50 -1.08
Maruti Suzuki 6,641.50 -5.25
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.75 4.36
TCS 2,088.45 2.14
NTPC 116.90 1.52
IOC 140.70 1.44
BPCL 465.20 0.85
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 198.75 4.39
TCS 2,087.80 2.13
NTPC 117.10 1.74
HCL Tech 1,054.95 0.73
Reliance 1,279.80 0.10
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.25 -7.39
Tata Motors 123.05 -6.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,638.50 -5.29
Eicher Motors 17,600.10 -4.53
M&M 534.70 -4.30
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 280.15 -7.37
Tata Motors 123.00 -6.00
Maruti Suzuki 6,641.50 -5.25
Yes Bank 53.70 -4.19
M&M 535.00 -4.18
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram