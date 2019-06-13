Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Plunges by 100 points; Yes Bank Takes a Hit, Tanks 9 Per Cent

Yes Bank was the worst performer in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 8.73 per cent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

PTI

Updated:June 13, 2019, 10:31 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Plunges by 100 points; Yes Bank Takes a Hit, Tanks 9 Per Cent
Image for representation.(Getty Images)
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex fell over 100 points in early trade Thursday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and negative global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 130.35 points, or 0.33 per cent, lower at 39,626.46 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was quoting 35.90 points, or 0.30 per cent, down at 11,870.30.

In the previous session on Wednesday, the BSE gauge settled 193.65 points, or 0.48 per cent, lower at 39,756.81; and the Nifty fell 59.40 points, or 0.50 per cent, to close at 11,906.20.

Yes Bank was the worst performer in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 8.73 per cent, after Moody's placed the private sector lender's ratings under review for a possible downgrade.

IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors too fell up to 5.75 per cent.

On the other hand, L&T, TCS, Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints and Bajaj Finance rose up to 1.20 per cent.

According to experts, market mood was negative tracking weak cues from global markets amid rising uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China.

While Shanghai Composite Index was trading on a positive note, Hang Seng, Nikkei, and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

Bourses on Wall Street too ended lower on Wednesday.

Heavy outflow of foreign funds too weighed on investor sentiment here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors sold equity worth Rs 1,050.43 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares to the tune of Rs 271.15 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed on Wednesday.

On the currency front, the Indian Rupee depreciated marginally to 69.37 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 0.08 per cent lower at 59.92 per barrel.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,603.54 -153.27 ( -0.39%)

NIFTY 50

11,856.35 -49.85 ( -0.42%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 120.20 -10.80
Indiabulls Hsg 617.45 -0.58
IndusInd Bank 1,460.00 -7.00
TCS 2,271.50 0.47
Axis Bank 816.45 0.36
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 120.10 -10.81
Indiabulls Hsg 616.50 -0.75
Thermax 1,089.15 -2.41
SBI 342.70 -0.44
IndusInd Bank 1,461.90 -6.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
BPCL 385.90 1.29
Power Grid Corp 193.15 1.05
Larsen 1,520.05 0.72
Kotak Mahindra 1,495.90 0.84
TCS 2,271.50 0.47
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Power Grid Corp 193.15 1.13
Kotak Mahindra 1,494.60 0.80
Larsen 1,519.65 0.69
Bharti Airtel 361.90 0.58
TCS 2,270.60 0.54
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 120.20 -10.80
IndusInd Bank 1,460.00 -7.00
UPL 986.45 -3.36
ONGC 167.50 -1.96
Tata Motors 165.65 -2.01
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 120.10 -10.81
IndusInd Bank 1,461.90 -6.75
Tata Motors 165.70 -1.95
ONGC 167.35 -1.82
Vedanta 167.20 -1.70
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram