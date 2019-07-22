Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Sensex Plunges over 400 Points, HDFC Among Top Losers Cracks 3 Percent

Other losers include Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HUL, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank, falling up to 2.85 per cent.

PTI

Updated:July 22, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Plunges over 400 Points, HDFC Among Top Losers Cracks 3 Percent
Representative image.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex plunged over 400 points in early trade Monday amid heavy foreign fund outflow and weak domestic as well as global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 373.14 points or 0.97 per cent lower at 37,963.87 at 0930 hours; and the broader Nifty also sank 116.80 points or 1.02 per cent to 11,302.45.

In the previous session, the 30-share index cracked 560.45 points or 1.44 per cent to settle at 38,337.01. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty sank 177.65 points or 1.53 per cent to 11,419.25. This was the second-biggest fall for the Sensex in 2019. The index had plunged 792.82 points on July 8 following the Budget.

In early trade, HDFC Bank was among the top losers in the Sensex pack, cracking up to 3 per cent, after the lender reported a rise in non-performing assets (NPAs).

During the quarter, gross NPAs rose to Rs 11,768.95 crore which is 1.40 per cent of the total advances, compared with Rs 9,538.62 crore which was 1.33 per cent in the same quarter 2018-19 fiscal.

Other losers included Bajaj Finance, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, ONGC, HUL, ITC, NTPC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank, falling up to 2.85 per cent.

On the other hand, Vedanta, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints and Maruti were among the top gainers, rising up to 3.54 per cent.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 950.15 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares to the tune of Rs 733.92 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed Friday.

According to experts, the selloff by foreign funds was due to the government's reluctance to tweak foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) income tax surcharge.

The deficiency in monsoon rain and weak corporate earnings have also impacted the risk sentiment, they said.

With domestic investors already battling concerns of a slowing economy, markets are witnessing broad-based selling, said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

"The market reaction post the BJP victory in 2019 is in stark contrast to the bullish tenor in 2014, and market participants expecting a repeat of 2014 are clearly disappointed, he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated 22 paise (intra-day) to 69.02 against the US dollar.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.34 per cent higher at 63.31 per barrel.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi were trading in the red in their respective early sessions.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,353.15 -66.10 ( -0.58%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,262.30 1.06
Yes Bank 88.70 6.55
Interglobe Avi 1,503.90 2.80
Bajaj Finance 3,254.55 -2.06
HDFC Bank 2,309.60 -2.78
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.70 6.55
Reliance 1,262.05 1.04
Interglobe Avi 1,505.05 2.85
Bajaj Finserv 7,351.25 -2.72
Bajaj Finance 3,254.35 -2.04
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.70 6.55
Sun Pharma 441.75 4.84
Zee Entertain 363.75 3.06
Vedanta 165.55 2.67
Bharti Infratel 265.80 2.43
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.70 6.55
Sun Pharma 442.15 4.89
Vedanta 165.45 2.73
Hero Motocorp 2,444.75 2.39
Asian Paints 1,397.10 2.13
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,212.25 -3.96
Kotak Mahindra 1,454.95 -2.93
Bajaj Finserv 7,350.00 -2.86
HDFC Bank 2,309.60 -2.78
Eicher Motors 17,187.85 -2.70
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,211.90 -3.99
Kotak Mahindra 1,455.20 -2.97
HDFC Bank 2,310.70 -2.75
Bajaj Finance 3,254.35 -2.04
IndusInd Bank 1,399.95 -1.51
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram