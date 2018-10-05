English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Plunges to Six-month Low as RBI Keeps Rate Unchanged, Closes Below 35,000 Mark
The wider National Stock Exchange index Nifty too tanked 282.80 points, or 2.67 per cent to close at 10,316.45 points. Intra-day, it hit a low of 10,261.90 soon after RBI's policy announcement.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex plunged 792 points on Friday to end at a near six-month low of 34,376.99 after the RBI unexpectedly maintained status quo on the policy rate but changed its stance to "calibrated tightening" amid the rupee breaching the 74-mark.
