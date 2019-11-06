Sensex Rallies 222 Points to Close at Fresh Record High
After opening on a choppy note, the 30-share Sensex touched an all-time intra-day high of 40,606.91 in late-afternoon trade. It finally ended 221.55 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 40,469.78.
Representative image (Reuters)
Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 222 points to settle at its new lifetime high of 40,469.78 on Wednesday, led by robust gains in bank stocks.
After opening on a choppy note, the 30-share Sensex touched an all-time intra-day high of 40,606.91 in late-afternoon trade. It finally ended 221.55 points, or 0.55 per cent, higher at 40,469.78.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty briefly reclaimed the 12,000 level, before finishing at 11,966.05, showing a gain of 48.85 points, or 0.41 per cent.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, L&T, Yes Bank and HUL, spurting up to 2.64 per cent.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, RIL, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, HCL Tech, ITC and Sun Pharma slipped up to 3.31 per cent.
Benchmark indices have been on a rising spree on the back of strong earnings, hopes for another economic booster from the government and positive cues from global markets, experts said.
Globally, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled higher, while Shanghai ended in the red.
Exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in their respective early deals.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee depreciated by 28 paise to 70.97 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.81 per cent to $62.45 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,156.10
|-9.95
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|0.59
|Infosys
|712.30
|2.33
|ICICI Bank
|480.70
|2.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|219.40
|-2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.75
|0.59
|Bajaj Finance
|4,185.90
|-1.04
|Titan Company
|1,156.00
|-9.96
|Indiabulls Hsg
|219.25
|-2.79
|Siemens
|1,686.50
|0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|480.85
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|480.70
|2.64
|Infosys
|712.30
|2.33
|HDFC
|2,220.60
|1.80
|IndusInd Bank
|1,343.00
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|480.60
|2.64
|Infosys
|712.30
|2.37
|HDFC
|2,220.30
|1.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,342.25
|1.74
|HDFC Bank
|1,257.00
|1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,156.10
|-9.95
|Bharti Airtel
|371.45
|-3.26
|ONGC
|144.65
|-1.16
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,311.15
|-1.05
|IOC
|135.60
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|371.55
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,432.10
|-1.07
|Bajaj Finance
|4,185.90
|-1.04
|ONGC
|144.80
|-1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,311.55
|-1.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Lands in Peak Pollution Season, Priced at Rs 9,999
- Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Robert Pattinson in Matt Reeves' The Batman
- Mozilla Firefox Could Just Win The Fight Against The Irritating Notification Spam
- Deputy Dads: 17 Sheriffs In the Same Department Welcomed Babies In 2019
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan