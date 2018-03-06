GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sensex Rallies 300 Points, Metal Stocks Rebound

The 30-share index rose 313.35 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 34,060.13. The gauge had lost 698.97 points in the previous four sessions.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2018, 10:37 AM IST
Brokers said a fresh spell of buying by investors in beaten-down stocks and a firm trend at other Asian bourses aided gains in key indices after four days of losses.(Getty Images)
Mumbai: Snapping its four-day losing streak, the benchmark Sensex recovered over 300 points in early trade today after metal stocks witnessed a rebound as concerns over a potential trade war faded, boosting global investor sentiment.

Metal stocks surged up to 3.48 per cent, led by gains in Jindal Steel, Vedanta, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, NMDC, Nalco, SAIL, Hindalco and Hindustan Zinc.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green. Metal, realty, consumer durables, capital goods and banking counters gained up to 1.90 per cent.

The NSE Nifty rose 68.70 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 10.427.55.

Major gainers that supported the recovery were IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank and Dr Reddy's.

Brokers said a fresh spell of buying by investors in beaten-down stocks and a firm trend at other Asian bourses aided gains in key indices after four days of losses.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 154.20 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares of Rs 366.60 crore yesterday.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.06 per cent while Japan's Nikkei higher 2.12 per cent in early trade today. Shanghai Composite Index, however, shed 0.21 per cent.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.37 per cent higher yesterday.

S&P BSE Sensex

33,959.49 +212.71 ( +0.63%)

Nifty 50

10,420.65 +61.80 ( +0.60%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 928.65 +4.55 +0.49
IDBI Bank 86.95 +2.30 +2.72
Sun Pharma 542.55 -6.00 -1.09
Axis Bank 527.25 +2.70 +0.51
Tata Steel 667.95 +12.05 +1.84
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
RPG Life 475.00 +28.70 +6.43
Motilal Oswal 1,160.45 -1.25 -0.11
Hindalco 229.95 +0.05 +0.02
Wipro 289.85 -0.70 -0.24
IDBI Bank 86.95 +2.55 +3.02
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Aurobindo Pharm 616.15 +15.40 +2.56
Indiabulls Hsg 1,268.75 +30.50 +2.46
Zee Entertain 565.45 +13.60 +2.46
IOC 388.50 +9.25 +2.44
BPCL 444.00 +9.70 +2.23
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 668.10 +12.75 +1.95
IndusInd Bank 1,721.50 +34.75 +2.06
Yes Bank 318.40 +5.05 +1.61
Dr Reddys Labs 2,212.40 +29.95 +1.37
HDFC 1,815.00 +24.50 +1.37
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 331.00 -8.15 -2.40
Lupin 778.15 -12.00 -1.52
Bosch 18,108.00 -240.00 -1.31
Ambuja Cements 243.30 -2.80 -1.14
M&M 731.80 -7.80 -1.05
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 731.60 -7.35 -0.99
Sun Pharma 542.70 -5.15 -0.94
ICICI Bank 301.25 -1.85 -0.61
Coal India 303.45 -2.05 -0.67
SBI 262.30 -1.50 -0.57
See all Top Losers »

