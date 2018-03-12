GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Sensex Rallies 301 points Ahead of IIP, Inflation Data

Asian markets too were trading in the green on strong cues from Wall Street after a better-than-expected US jobs report on Friday.

PTI

Updated:March 12, 2018, 10:22 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rallies 301 points Ahead of IIP, Inflation Data
File Photo.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex surged over 300 points in early trade and the Nifty reclaimed the 10,300-level on fresh capital inflows by foreign funds ahead of key IIP and inflation data to be released after market hours on Monday.

Asian markets too were trading in the green on strong cues from Wall Street after a better-than-expected US jobs report on Friday.

The 30-share Sensex rallied 301.55 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 33,608.69 in opening trade. The index had lost 44.43 points in the previous session on Friday.

All the sectoral indices, led by IT, Teck, oil & gas, FMCG and realty sectors, were trading in the green with gains up to 1.24 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 96.10 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 10,322.95.

Major gainers were ITC, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, Infosys, Wipro, Adani Ports, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, RIL, IndusInd Bank, M&M and L&T, rising up to 2.74.

Meanwhile, SBI dropped nearly 1 per cent to Rs 250.80.

Brokers said fresh buying by investors and foreign funds amid a firm trend in other Asian bourses improved market sentiment.

The rupee too appreciated against the US dollar in opening trade.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 550.36 crore while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth Rs 65.00 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.

In the Asian region, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.68vper cent and Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.75 per cent, while Japan Nikkei edged higher by 1.72 per cent in early trade.

Meanwhile, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.77 per cent higher on Friday.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

33,307.14 -44.43 ( -0.13%)

Nifty 50

10,226.85 -15.80 ( -0.15%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 614.05 +7.30 +1.20
ITC 266.90 +7.65 +2.95
SBI 248.80 -4.45 -1.76
HDFC 1,843.00 +24.40 +1.34
IDBI Bank 64.25 -6.45 -9.12
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Avanti Feeds 2,273.15 -84.55 -3.59
HUL 1,307.80 +7.20 +0.55
Adani Ports 378.45 +1.15 +0.30
Aurobindo Pharm 580.20 -12.25 -2.07
IDBI Bank 64.35 -6.35 -8.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 266.95 +7.70 +2.97
HCL Tech 969.55 +26.55 +2.82
Bharti Airtel 411.70 +9.55 +2.37
Infosys 1,188.25 +24.85 +2.14
Wipro 290.70 +5.65 +1.98
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ITC 266.95 +7.55 +2.91
Bharti Airtel 411.10 +9.15 +2.28
Infosys 1,188.25 +24.85 +2.14
Wipro 290.65 +5.45 +1.91
Tata Steel 614.00 +8.40 +1.39
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 297.55 -6.50 -2.14
Aurobindo Pharm 579.95 -12.50 -2.11
SBI 248.80 -4.45 -1.76
Ambuja Cements 233.80 -1.60 -0.68
UPL 708.00 -4.15 -0.58
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 297.60 -7.10 -2.33
SBI 248.85 -4.30 -1.70
BHEL 85.70 -0.55 -0.64
Tata Motors (D) 191.90 -0.70 -0.36
Asian Paints 1,126.65 -1.10 -0.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES