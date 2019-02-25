LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Sensex Rallies 342 Points, Nifty Tops 10,800; IT, Bank Stocks Soar

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
Representative image.
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex zoomed 342 points and the NSE Nifty reclaimed the 10,800 mark on Monday, driven by IT and financial stocks, amid heavy foreign and domestic fund inflows.

The 30-share index ended 341.90 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 36,213.38; while the broader Nifty soared 88.45 points, or 0.82 per cent, to conclude the session at 10,880.10 after shuttling between 10,887.10 and 10,788.05.

The Sensex had shed 27 points in Friday's trade.

Covering up of short positions by speculators ahead of February derivatives expiry on Thursday also added to the momentum, brokers said.

Besides, other Asian markets scaling a five-month high and a higher opening of European shares after US President Donald Trump announced extension of the March 1 deadline for increasing tariff on import of Chinese products, as talks between the two sides were making "substantial progress", too boosted investor sentiment here.

Sentiments also got a lift after the GST Council at its meeting on Sunday slashed tax rates on under-construction housing properties to 5 per cent without input tax credit, from the existing 12 per cent, brokers said.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack include Yes Bank, TCS, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, HCL Tech, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Vedanta, Hero MotoCorp, ITC, Bajaj Finance, M&M and Tata Steel, surging up to 3.24 per cent.

On the other hand, Coal India, SBI, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, L&T, ONGC, PowerGrid and RIL fell up to 0.37 per cent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 6,311.01 crore, while DIIs made purchases of Rs 838.88 crore on Friday, provisional data showed.
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,213.38 +341.90 ( +0.95%)

NIFTY 50

10,880.10 +88.45 ( +0.82%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat 22 ETF 33.95 0.09
Yes Bank 229.10 3.20
Reliance 1,232.30 -0.00
ITC 276.70 0.87
Axis Bank 703.70 0.24
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharat 22 ETF 33.96 0.12
Yes Bank 229.15 3.24
Reliance 1,232.15 -0.04
Adani Ports 324.85 -8.26
Dr Reddys Labs 2,668.25 1.17
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 229.10 3.20
TCS 1,985.15 3.09
Infosys 754.90 2.71
Grasim 778.65 2.63
UltraTechCement 3,716.60 2.51
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 229.15 3.24
TCS 1,985.00 3.07
Infosys 754.90 2.94
HCL Tech 1,083.30 1.90
IndusInd Bank 1,491.95 1.95
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 324.55 -8.40
Bharti Infratel 303.95 -3.08
BPCL 336.05 -2.37
HPCL 228.15 -1.21
Zee Entertain 445.15 -0.69
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Coal India 214.45 -0.37
SBI 270.20 -0.20
ONGC 148.25 -0.20
Larsen 1,276.90 -0.20
Reliance 1,232.15 -0.04
See all Top Losers »

