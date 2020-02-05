Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Sensex Rallies 353 Points; Nifty Reclaims Nearly 12,000

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 353.28 points, or 0.87 per cent, higher at 41,142.66. It hit an intra-day high of 41,154.66.

PTI

Updated:February 5, 2020, 4:02 PM IST
Sensex Rallies 353 Points; Nifty Reclaims Nearly 12,000
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Extending its gains for the third consecutive session, market benchmark Sensex rallied 353 points on Wednesday as reports of a breakthrough in coronavirus treatment enthused global investors.

Domestic participants also cheered improving business sentiment after a survey said India's services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 353.28 points, or 0.87 per cent, higher at 41,142.66. It hit an intra-day high of 41,154.66.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 109.50 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 12,089.15.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 5.14 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, TCS, L&T, SBI and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp was the top laggard, shedding 3.83 per cent. PowerGrid, Maruti, Asian Paints and Nestle India too ended with losses.

According to experts, reports of a significant breakthrough in coronavirus treatment research has boosted global stocks.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul settled up to 1.25 per cent higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe too opened on a strong note.

Back home, the release of stellar business data points for January too buoyed market mood, they said.

India's services sector activity surged to a seven-year high in January driven by sharp increase in new business orders, leading to job creation and business optimism amid favourable market conditions, a monthly IHS Markit survey said.

Earlier this week, another survey said the country's manufacturing sector activity climbed to a near eight-year high in January.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil futures advanced 2.76 per cent to USD 55.45 per barrel.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated by 2 paise to 71.23 per US dollar (intra-day).

the Indian rupee appreciated by 2 paise to 71.23 per US dollar (intra-day).
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 4,530.20 0.27
ICICI Bank 538.90 1.56
Westlife Dev 469.10 -2.37
IRCTC 1,509.05 6.77
Havells India 620.15 1.91
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 183.75 10.89
Tata Steel 475.30 5.14
Bharti Airtel 533.50 2.77
TCS 2,148.00 1.91
HDFC 2,389.00 1.85
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,374.95 -3.55
Maruti Suzuki 7,037.85 -2.25
Power Grid Corp 189.95 -2.24
Asian Paints 1,872.30 -0.98
Nestle 16,373.95 -0.48
See all Top Losers »

