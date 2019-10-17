Sensex Rallies 453 Points to Close Above 39,000-mark, Nifty Tops 11,550; Yes Bank Biggest Gainer
After trading on a positive note through the day, the 30-share Sensex surged at the fag end of the session to end 453.07 points, or 1.17 per cent, higher at 39,052.06. It hit an intra-day high of 39,104.69 and a low of 38,557.43.
Mumbai: Extending its gains for the fifth consecutive session, equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 453 points on Thursday as global investors cheered a Brexit deal reached between Britain and the EU.
Domestic traders were also enthused after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman hinted at more stimulus measures as she urged international investors to pump funds into India.
The broader NSE Nifty too spiked 122.35 points, or 1.07 per cent, to settle at 11,586.35. Yes Bank was the biggest gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring up to 15.19 per cent, followed Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Tata Steel and Maruti, rising up to 9.82 per cent.
On the other hand, HCL Tech, Vedanta, PowerGrid, Kotak Bank, Infosys, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, L&T and HDFC Bank fell up to 1.04 per cent.
According to traders, domestic market followed European equities that rallied after Britain and the European Union said they have struck an outline Brexit deal after prolonged negotiations.
The deal, however, must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and UK parliaments.
Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a mixed note.
Further, Chinese government's appeal to Washington to negotiate a quick end to their tariff war also buoyed market sentiment.
Meanwhile, the Indian rupee appreciated 24 paise to 71.19 against the US dollar intra-day.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.24 per cent to USD 59.28 per barrel.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|47.40
|15.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|197.95
|14.39
|Reliance
|1,396.50
|1.76
|SBI
|265.45
|3.67
|Zee Entertain
|264.45
|1.85
