Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rallies 490 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,700-mark

The broader NSE Nifty too climbed 150.20 points, or 1.30 per cent, to close at 11,726.15. It hit an intra-day high of 11,740.85.

PTI

Updated:April 24, 2019, 4:27 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rallies 490 Points; Nifty Reclaims 11,700-mark
Representative image (Credit: Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: Snapping its three-session losing streak, benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 490 points Wednesday as investors piled into index heavyweights Reliance Industries, HDFC duo, Infosys, ITC and ICICI Bank.

After starting on a positive note, the BSE bourse soared to a high of 39,095.35 at the fag-end of the session. It finally settled 489.80 points, or 1.27 per cent, higher at 39,054.68.

The broader NSE Nifty too climbed 150.20 points, or 1.30 per cent, to close at 11,726.15. It hit an intra-day high of 11,740.85.

HCL Tech and ONGC were the top gainers in the Sensex, rising up to 3.40 per cent. IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance, SBI, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank and ITC too rose up to 2.75 per cent.

On the other hand, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Coal India, PowerGrid, Maruti, Axis Bank and NTPC fell up to 3.33 per cent.

According to traders, market sentiment turned positive as investors took positive cues from US equities and easing crude oil prices.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.08 per cent to USD 74.45 per barrel.

On the Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices ended at record highs on Tuesday amid a slew of better-than-expected earnings reports.

Elsewhere in Asia, benchmark equity indices in Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul ended in the red.

European equites started off on a mixed note.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 237.47 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 198.35 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The rupee, however, depreciated 21 paise to 69.83 against the US dollar in early trade.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram