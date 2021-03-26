Sensex Rallies 568 Points, Nifty Reclaims 14,500 Level Led by Banks, FMCG Stocks

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 568 points and Nifty reclaimed the 14,500 mark on Friday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC twins, HUL and ICICI Bank amid a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE index ended 568.38 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 49,008.50. The broader NSE Nifty surged 182.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 14,507.30.

Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Asian Paints, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and Nestle India. On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, ITC and Maruti were the laggards.

According to traders, domestic indices witnessed a smart recovery and ended on a strong note following the positive trend in global equity markets. Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with significant gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 2.05 per cent higher at USD 63.22 per barrel.