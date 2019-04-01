English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Touches Record High of 39,000 on Day 1 of New Financial Year
On the Sensex chart, Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank led the rally.
Representative image of Sensex.
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex rallied over 265.54 points to 38,938.45 in early trade on Monday, driven by sustained buying mainly in metal, auto and financial stocks amid positive global cues.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|CPSE ETF
|26.98
|-0.95
|Indiabulls Hsg
|846.00
|-1.43
|SRF
|2,358.05
|-1.87
|Tata Motors
|184.70
|6.00
|Tata Steel
|536.40
|2.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.70
|6.00
|Hindalco
|216.50
|5.35
|Vedanta
|192.20
|4.20
|Tata Steel
|536.40
|2.96
|GAIL
|357.90
|2.95
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|184.45
|5.82
|Vedanta
|192.10
|4.54
|Tata Steel
|535.95
|2.90
|Larsen
|1,417.30
|2.40
|Bharti Airtel
|341.30
|2.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IOC
|158.55
|-2.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|846.10
|-1.42
|ONGC
|157.55
|-1.38
|BPCL
|392.55
|-1.26
|Coal India
|234.00
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|157.90
|-1.03
|IndusInd Bank
|1,767.70
|-0.81
|Coal India
|234.70
|-0.89
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,335.70
|-0.00
|Axis Bank
|775.70
|-0.05
