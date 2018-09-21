GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Sensex Rallies Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,300-Mark

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a strengthening rupee also supported the recovery.

PTI

Updated:September 21, 2018, 10:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rallies Over 300 Points, Nifty Reclaims 11,300-Mark
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rebounded over 300 points in opening trade Friday on value-buying in select bluechip stocks amid a firm trend in the global market on easing trade war concerns.

Sustained buying by domestic institutional investors and a strengthening rupee also supported the recovery.

The 30-share BSE index recovered by 305.88 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 37,427.10 in early trade.

The stock market was shut Thursday on account of Muharram.

The Sensex had lost 969.42 points in the previous three sessions.

The NSE Nifty went past 11,300 to trade at 11,318.50, gaining 84.15, or 0.75 per cent.

Sectoral indices, including metal, oil and gas, PSU, power, infrastructure, healthcare, consumer durables, FMCG, capital goods, auto and banking stocks, rose up to 1.62 per cent.

Major gainers were Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, M&M, NTPC, Tata Motors, HDFC, ITC, Coal India, Bajaj Auto, SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank and Kotak Bank, rising up to 3.76 per cent.

While, Yes Bank was the top the losers in the Sensex pack by plunging 19 per cent after the RBI asked its managing director and CEO Rana Kapoor to step down after an extended term till January 31, 2019.

Other losers were Infosys, HUL and TCS, falling up to 0.46 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases worth a net of Rs 1,201.30 crore, while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 2,184.55 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Overseas, most Asian shares were trading higher, tracking positive closing in the US market overnight.

Shanghai Composite Index was up by 0.90 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei too inched 0.50 per cent higher after a data release earlier showed that the country's nationwide core consumer price index for the month of August rose 0.90 per cent compared to a year ago.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.97 per cent higher Thursday.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

36,841.60 -279.62 ( -0.75%)

Nifty 50

11,143.10 -91.25 ( -0.81%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Dewan Housing 350.55 -260.00 -42.58
Reliance 1,217.50 +6.75 +0.56
Axis Bank 599.20 -9.60 -1.58
Tata Steel 625.15 +3.95 +0.64
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Dewan Housing 351.55 -259.05 -42.43
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,061.90 -94.60 -8.18
Oracle Fin Serv 4,031.30 -71.85 -1.75
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Infratel 281.20 +10.30 +3.80
BPCL 376.50 +11.45 +3.14
IOC 158.15 +4.60 +3.00
HPCL 258.00 +6.65 +2.65
Hindalco 240.40 +4.75 +2.02
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 180.10 +3.45 +1.95
Wipro 337.35 +4.60 +1.38
ITC 303.75 +4.10 +1.37
TCS 2,103.80 +26.90 +1.30
Asian Paints 1,303.10 +13.75 +1.07
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 226.50 -92.70 -29.04
Indiabulls Hsg 1,062.15 -97.10 -8.38
Bajaj Finance 2,379.40 -120.15 -4.81
Tech Mahindra 738.05 -31.90 -4.14
UPL 665.80 -26.50 -3.83
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 227.05 -91.45 -28.71
Kotak Mahindra 1,179.65 -47.35 -3.86
Adani Ports 362.00 -10.95 -2.94
IndusInd Bank 1,761.70 -42.90 -2.38
Maruti Suzuki 8,039.55 -167.45 -2.04
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...