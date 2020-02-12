Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Sensex Rallies Over 300 Pts Ahead of IIP, Inflation Data Releases
The 30-share BSE index was trading 331.04 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 41,547.18, and the broader NSE advanced 93.50 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 12,201.40.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday driven by gains in HDFC twins, RIL, ICICI Bank and HUL ahead of the release of inflation and factory output data.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 331.04 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 41,547.18, and the broader NSE advanced 93.50 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 12,201.40. In the previous session, Sensex settled 236.52 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 41,216.14 and Nifty rose 76.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 12,107.90.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 209.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 344.63 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Axis Bank.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank was the sole laggard in morning session. According to analysts, domestic investors are likely to stay focused on the last batch of Q3 numbers, factory output and CPI inflation for the month of January. As per the consensus, inflation is expected to remain elevated confirming the recent action by the central bank.
Market also took positive cues from global markets that remained on firm footing despite concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19), traders said. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note.
Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with gains on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 71.21 in morning session. Global crude benchmark Brent rallied 1.72 per cent to USD 54.94 per barrel.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,714.75
|2.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|339.45
|-1.61
|Godrej Consumer
|644.05
|4.63
|IRCTC
|1,418.95
|0.91
|HUL
|2,260.45
|5.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,260.45
|5.00
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,714.75
|2.24
|Nestle
|16,289.75
|1.84
|ICICI Bank
|549.30
|1.75
|M&M
|532.00
|1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|320.00
|-1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,277.20
|-1.16
|Sun Pharma
|414.40
|-0.96
|UltraTechCement
|4,446.95
|-0.50
|NTPC
|116.65
|-0.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Airbus Reveals Futuristic 'Blended Wing' Commercial Aircraft Design With 20 Percent Fuel Saving
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Sana Khan Accuses Choreographer Melvin Louis of Cheating on Her, Says She's Dealing with Depression Now
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: 8K Video, 120Hz Display And Super Fast Charging on The Menu
- Forza Street Android Debut is Exclusive to Samsung Galaxy Phones; You Can Preorder Now