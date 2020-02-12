Take the pledge to vote

Sensex Rallies Over 300 Pts Ahead of IIP, Inflation Data Releases

The 30-share BSE index was trading 331.04 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 41,547.18, and the broader NSE advanced 93.50 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 12,201.40.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 3:35 PM IST
BSE
Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex rallied over 300 points in opening session on Wednesday driven by gains in HDFC twins, RIL, ICICI Bank and HUL ahead of the release of inflation and factory output data.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 331.04 points or 0.80 per cent higher at 41,547.18, and the broader NSE advanced 93.50 points, or 0.77 per cent, to 12,201.40. In the previous session, Sensex settled 236.52 points, or 0.58 per cent, higher at 41,216.14 and Nifty rose 76.40 points, or 0.64 per cent, to 12,107.90.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 209.39 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 344.63 crore on Tuesday, data available with stock exchanges showed. HUL was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising up to 3 per cent, followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, HDFC, Nestle India, PowerGrid and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank was the sole laggard in morning session. According to analysts, domestic investors are likely to stay focused on the last batch of Q3 numbers, factory output and CPI inflation for the month of January. As per the consensus, inflation is expected to remain elevated confirming the recent action by the central bank.

Market also took positive cues from global markets that remained on firm footing despite concerns over coronavirus (COVID-19), traders said. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street closed with gains on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the rupee appreciated 5 paise against the US dollar to 71.21 in morning session. Global crude benchmark Brent rallied 1.72 per cent to USD 54.94 per barrel.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,714.75 2.24
Indiabulls Hsg 339.45 -1.61
Godrej Consumer 644.05 4.63
IRCTC 1,418.95 0.91
HUL 2,260.45 5.00
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,260.45 5.00
Kotak Mahindra 1,714.75 2.24
Nestle 16,289.75 1.84
ICICI Bank 549.30 1.75
M&M 532.00 1.45
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 320.00 -1.34
IndusInd Bank 1,277.20 -1.16
Sun Pharma 414.40 -0.96
UltraTechCement 4,446.95 -0.50
NTPC 116.65 -0.17
See all Top Losers »

