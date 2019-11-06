Sensex Rallies over 350 Points to Hit Record Intra-day High; Nifty Tests 12,000
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors and L&T, rising up to 2.54 per cent.
Image for representation only.
Mumbai: Market benchmark BSE Sensex surged over 350 points to hit its record intra-day peak of 40,606.91 points on Wednesday driven by strong buying sentiment in banking, metal and realty stocks.
After starting on a choppy note, the 30-share index rallied to trade 332.85 points, or 0.83 per cent, higher at 40,581.08 in afternoon session.
Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty briefly reclaimed the 12,000 mark. At 1415 hours, it was trading 81.30 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 11,998.50.
Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Infosys, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, HDFC, Tata Motors and L&T, rising up to 2.54 per cent.
On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, RIL, Maruti and SBI were among the top losers, shedding up to 3 per cent.
Globally, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note, while those in Shanghai slipped into the red.
Exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in their respective early deals. On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 25 paise against the US dollar to trade at 70.94 in early session.
Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.92 per cent to USD 62.38 per barrel.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,156.10
|-9.95
|Yes Bank
|68.70
|0.59
|Infosys
|712.30
|2.33
|ICICI Bank
|480.70
|2.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|219.40
|-2.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|68.75
|0.59
|Bajaj Finance
|4,185.90
|-1.04
|Titan Company
|1,156.00
|-9.96
|Indiabulls Hsg
|219.25
|-2.79
|Siemens
|1,686.50
|0.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Cipla
|480.85
|2.78
|ICICI Bank
|480.70
|2.64
|Infosys
|712.30
|2.33
|HDFC
|2,220.60
|1.80
|IndusInd Bank
|1,343.00
|1.73
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|480.60
|2.64
|Infosys
|712.30
|2.37
|HDFC
|2,220.30
|1.78
|IndusInd Bank
|1,342.25
|1.74
|HDFC Bank
|1,257.00
|1.42
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Titan Company
|1,156.10
|-9.95
|Bharti Airtel
|371.45
|-3.26
|ONGC
|144.65
|-1.16
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,311.15
|-1.05
|IOC
|135.60
|-1.02
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|371.55
|-3.31
|Reliance
|1,432.10
|-1.07
|Bajaj Finance
|4,185.90
|-1.04
|ONGC
|144.80
|-1.03
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,311.55
|-1.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FACEBOOK’s New All-Caps Logo Gets a Thumbs Down From TWITTER
- TRAI’s New MNP Rules Delayed But You Can Port Your Mobile Number in The Meantime
- Australia's Women Footballers Get Landmark Equal Pay Deal
- Deputy Dads: 17 Sheriffs In the Same Department Welcomed Babies In 2019
- 'Don't Touch Me, I'm Celebrity': Twitter Mocks Ranu Mondal for 'Misbehaving' with Fan