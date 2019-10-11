Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rallies Over 400 Points Amid Positive Cues; TCS Falls 3%

The 30-share index was trading 414.38 points, or 1.09 per cent, higher at 38,294.78 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 116.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,350.70.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 10:06 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rallies Over 400 Points Amid Positive Cues; TCS Falls 3%
Image for Representation.

Mumbai: Equity benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 400 points on Friday following positive cues from global markets on hopes of a trade deal between the US and China.

The 30-share index was trading 414.38 points, or 1.09 per cent, higher at 38,294.78 at 0940 hours. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 116.15 points, or 1.03 per cent, to 11,350.70.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack during early session included Vedanta, Tata Steel, ONGC, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Infosys, rising up to 4 per cent.

On the other hand, TCS was the top laggard shedding up to 3 per cent, after the largest software exporter on Thursday reported a tepid growth in net income for the September quarter at Rs 8,042 crore, and guided towards more challenges putting a big question mark over its ability to deliver the double-digit growth.

Tech Mahindra, Bharti Airtel, RIL and Sun Pharma were the other losers on the index, dropping up to 1 per cent.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 297.55 points, or 0.78 per cent, lower at 37,880.40, and the Nifty fell 78.75 points, or 0.70 per cent, to close at 11,234.55.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital market, pulling out Rs 263.11 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 502.67 crore, data available with stock exchange showed.

Market rallied in early session on Friday tracking gains in global markets after US President Donald Trump offered an positive assessment of US-China trade talks, traders said.

"We just completed a negotiation with China. We're doing very well. We're having another one tomorrow. I'm meeting with the Vice Premier over at the White House," Trump told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

Following the news, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo were trading significantly higher in early trade. Stocks on Wall Street too ended on a positive note on Thursday.

Domestic investors are also awaiting factory output data and Infosys earnings, scheduled to be released later in the day.

The rupee, meanwhile, appreciated 15 paise against its previous close to trade at 70.92 in early session. Brent futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.42 per cent to USD 59.35 per barrel.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,267.50 +32.95 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 1,977.45 -1.35
IndusInd Bank 1,205.00 -1.91
Indiabulls Hsg 194.40 -0.49
Infosys 805.15 2.82
Yes Bank 38.80 -5.25
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 194.40 -0.31
TCS 1,977.50 -1.34
Yes Bank 38.85 -5.13
Bandhan Bank 574.75 13.37
IndusInd Bank 1,204.95 -1.95
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Cipla 436.90 3.49
Infosys 805.15 2.82
UltraTechCement 4,055.20 1.98
ONGC 128.00 1.99
Tata Motors 119.10 1.97
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 805.00 2.82
ONGC 128.15 2.19
Tata Motors 119.00 1.80
HUL 2,004.85 1.90
Tata Steel 335.05 1.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 38.80 -5.25
IOC 143.40 -3.24
M&M 555.30 -1.90
IndusInd Bank 1,205.00 -1.91
GAIL 125.25 -1.65
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 38.85 -5.13
M&M 555.95 -1.87
IndusInd Bank 1,204.95 -1.95
TCS 1,977.50 -1.34
Reliance 1,345.95 -1.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram