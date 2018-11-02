English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sensex Rallies Over 400 Points on Strong Global Cues, Falling Crude Prices
The 30-share Sensex climbed 413.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to quote at 34,845.15. The gauge had shed 10 points in Thursday's volatile session.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex Friday soared over 413 points to 34,845.15 and the NSE Nifty raced past 10,500 on widespread gains amid fresh foreign fund inflows, fall in global crude prices and rising rupee.
Positive leads from most other Asian markets on easing concerns over the US-China trade war, too, buoyed sentiments here.
The 30-share Sensex climbed 413.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to quote at 34,845.15. The gauge had shed 10 points in Thursday's volatile session.
The NSE Nifty leaped 122.85 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 10,503.30.
Investor sentiment got a big push after Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped below the USD 73-mark to quote at a seven-month low of USD 72.65 by falling 3.48 per cent, traders said.
Adding to the upbeat mood, strengthening rupee against the dollar and a firm trend at other Asian markets, tracking overnight gains at the Wall Street after US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "moving along nicely".
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which had been selling on the Indian bourses, made fresh purchases worth Rs 348.75 crore Thursday, while DIIs sold shares to the tune of Rs 509.17 crore, provisional data showed.
The big gainers were Asian Paint, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, L&T, Axis Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, HUL, RIL, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank, gaining up to 5.80 per cent.
Shares of state-run oil market companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose up to 3.76 per cent, largely supported by fall in crude prices in the global market.
All the sectoral indices led by auto, consumer durables and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 2.65 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.37 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.70 per cent, and Korea rallied 2.13 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 1.06 per cent in Thursday's session.
Positive leads from most other Asian markets on easing concerns over the US-China trade war, too, buoyed sentiments here.
The 30-share Sensex climbed 413.15 points, or 1.20 per cent, to quote at 34,845.15. The gauge had shed 10 points in Thursday's volatile session.
The NSE Nifty leaped 122.85 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 10,503.30.
Investor sentiment got a big push after Brent crude, the international benchmark, dropped below the USD 73-mark to quote at a seven-month low of USD 72.65 by falling 3.48 per cent, traders said.
Adding to the upbeat mood, strengthening rupee against the dollar and a firm trend at other Asian markets, tracking overnight gains at the Wall Street after US President Donald Trump said trade talks with China were "moving along nicely".
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs), which had been selling on the Indian bourses, made fresh purchases worth Rs 348.75 crore Thursday, while DIIs sold shares to the tune of Rs 509.17 crore, provisional data showed.
The big gainers were Asian Paint, Yes Bank, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, SBI, L&T, Axis Bank, ITC, Bharti Airtel, HUL, RIL, Kotak Bank and ICICI Bank, gaining up to 5.80 per cent.
Shares of state-run oil market companies such as HPCL, BPCL and IOC rose up to 3.76 per cent, largely supported by fall in crude prices in the global market.
All the sectoral indices led by auto, consumer durables and oil & gas were trading in the positive zone, with gains of up to 2.65 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.37 per cent, Shanghai Composite Index was up 1.21 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 0.70 per cent, and Korea rallied 2.13 per cent.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had gained 1.06 per cent in Thursday's session.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
-
Thursday 01 November , 2018
First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Google Employees Protest Against Sexual Misconduct at Workplace
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 From World's Tallest Statue to Train to Unity Run: How PM Modi is Taking Forward Patel's Legacy
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Blinding and Flickering : Diwali Lights At Bhagirath Palace
Thursday 01 November , 2018 Pollution Emergency for 10 Days as Delhi Mulls Odd-Even, Criminal Proceedings Against Violators
Thursday 01 November , 2018 First Look: Apple MacBook Air 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,074.90
|1.77
|HDFC Bank
|1,949.45
|1.95
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Yes Bank
|209.10
|2.47
|Coal India
|261.55
|0.17
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ABB India
|1,314.35
|-0.33
|Reliance
|1,074.25
|1.64
|HDFC Bank
|1,946.90
|1.87
|ICICI Bank
|354.30
|0.25
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|BPCL
|302.35
|6.67
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,135.45
|6.31
|Vedanta
|225.90
|6.16
|Tata Motors
|190.30
|6.05
|IndusInd Bank
|1,541.80
|5.32
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,136.80
|6.37
|Tata Motors
|190.00
|6.29
|Vedanta
|225.75
|6.04
|IndusInd Bank
|1,542.45
|5.29
|Adani Ports
|333.50
|4.46
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|690.90
|-4.13
|Wipro
|318.40
|-3.41
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,423.25
|-1.56
|Bajaj Finance
|2,383.30
|-1.44
|Cipla
|607.10
|-1.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|319.10
|-3.29
|TCS
|1,909.80
|-1.28
|Infosys
|662.05
|-0.65
|SBI
|285.45
|-0.09
|Sun Pharma
|571.40
|-0.03
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manchester City, PSG Among Clubs That Clashed With UEFA on Financial Fair Play
- I Quit so That I Can Focus on Preparing Bajrang for Olympic Gold: Yogeshwar Dutt
- Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Pre-Wedding Celebrations Begin With Puja; See Pics
- Delhi Auto Driver is Winning Internet's Respect for His Initiative to Help Women Travel Safe
- 'She Took an I-Pill, But Hadn't Even Had Sex': Doctors Reveal How Most Indians Don't Get Any Sex Education
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...