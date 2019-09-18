Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Sensex Rebound Over 200 Points; Energy Stocks Jump as Oil Prices Cool Off

The 30-share index was trading 186.94 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 36,668.03 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 43.15 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 10,860.75.

PTI

Updated:September 18, 2019, 10:19 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Sensex Rebound Over 200 Points; Energy Stocks Jump as Oil Prices Cool Off
Image for Representation.
Loading...

Mumbai: Domestic equity benchmark BSE Sensex jumped over 200 points in early session on Wednesday, driven by gains in energy and banking stocks, amid positive global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 186.94 points, or 0.51 per cent, higher at 36,668.03 at 0930 hours, while the broader Nifty rose 43.15 points, or 0.40 per cent, to 10,860.75.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer plunged 642.22 points, or 1.73 per cent, to 36,481.09, while the Nifty fell 185.90 points, or 1.69 per cent, to 10,817.60.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in early trade included Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, SBI, Yes Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, Vedanta, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, HDFC and TCS, rising up to 2.10 per cent.

On the other hand, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, HUL, ONGC and ITC fell up to 1.50 per cent.

According to experts, market sentiment recovered on positive news on multiple geopolitical fronts like oil prices and US-China trade talks.

Equity markets took a breather as oil prices cooled off after Saudi Arabia's energy minister said that more than half of the country's daily crude oil production that was knocked out by an attack had been recovered, assuring that production capacity at its targeted plants would be fully restored by the end of the month.

Further, US President Donald Trump said a trade agreement between the US and China was likely to happen either before or immediately after the American elections.

Global investor sentiment is also buoyed on expectations of a US Fed interest rate cut later in the day, experts said.

Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng and Kospi were trading in the green in their respective late morning sessions, while Nikkei was in the negative territory.

On Wall Street, bourses ended on a positive note on Tuesday.

The rupee, meanwhile, recovered 29 paise (intra-day) against its previous close at 71.49 in early session.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude fell 0.22 per cent to 64.41 per barrel (intra-day).

On Tuesday, foreign portfolio investor sold shares worth a net of Rs 808.29 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 85.76 crore, provisional data showed.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

36,656.09 +175.00 ( +0.48%)

NIFTY 50

10,865.40 +47.80 ( +0.44%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,093.10 -0.61
Yes Bank 65.40 0.46
Reliance 1,209.05 0.97
HDFC 1,997.95 0.09
Tata Motors 123.10 0.90
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Maruti Suzuki 6,093.85 -0.60
Yes Bank 65.30 0.23
HDFC 1,998.50 0.10
Tata Motors 123.00 0.86
HEG 1,215.25 -2.43
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 355.65 3.10
SBI 282.50 3.12
JSW Steel 222.60 2.96
Vedanta 149.15 2.58
Bajaj Finserv 7,342.45 2.68
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 355.95 3.34
Bajaj Finance 3,456.55 2.70
M&M 528.70 1.25
Vedanta 149.50 2.71
SBI 282.55 3.16
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Britannia 2,617.70 -2.78
ONGC 126.50 -2.47
Coal India 193.35 -2.15
UPL 556.75 -1.16
ITC 235.00 -0.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
ONGC 126.70 -2.31
Coal India 193.40 -2.13
ITC 234.35 -1.18
Maruti Suzuki 6,093.85 -0.60
Bharti Airtel 338.20 -0.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram