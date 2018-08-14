English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Sensex Rebounds 185 Points on Macro Boost
The 30-share barometer jumped 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, banking, FMCG, PSU and consumer durables rose by up to 1.13 per cent.
Representative image.
Loading...
Mumbai: The benchmark Sensex recuperated by nearly 185 points to 37,829.93 in early trade on Tuesday, taking comfort from positive inflation numbers coupled with emergence of buying by domestic institutional investors.
However, a mixed trend was seen on Asian bourses.
Besides strengthening rupee, encouraging earnings by some blue-chip firms including Tata Steel also helped in building positive sentiments, brokers said.
The 30-share barometer jumped 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, banking, FMCG, PSU and consumer durables rose by up to 1.13 per cent.
The gauge had lost 379.47 points in the previous two sessions.
Similarly, the NSE index Nifty recovered by 36.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,392.
Tata Steel was the top gainers in the Sensex list, surging 1.51 per cent after the company yesterday said its consolidated net profit jumped more than two-folds to Rs 1,933.80 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 921.09 crore during the same period a year ago.
Other gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and RIL, gaining up to 2.01 per cent.
Buying activity paced up on positive economic data after retail inflation fell to a 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.
In the last two reviews, the RBI has raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 216.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 971.86 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Asian shares were mixed as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed a little. Ahead, a barrage of economic data out of China is expected later in the day.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.26 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.94 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.50 per cent in their early deals.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down for a fourth straight session as the ongoing turmoil in Turkey dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.50 per cent lower on yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
However, a mixed trend was seen on Asian bourses.
Besides strengthening rupee, encouraging earnings by some blue-chip firms including Tata Steel also helped in building positive sentiments, brokers said.
The 30-share barometer jumped 184.93 points, or 0.49 per cent, to 37,829.83. Sectoral indices led by metal, realty, banking, FMCG, PSU and consumer durables rose by up to 1.13 per cent.
The gauge had lost 379.47 points in the previous two sessions.
Similarly, the NSE index Nifty recovered by 36.25 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 11,392.
Tata Steel was the top gainers in the Sensex list, surging 1.51 per cent after the company yesterday said its consolidated net profit jumped more than two-folds to Rs 1,933.80 crore in the April-June quarter of 2018-19 compared to Rs 921.09 crore during the same period a year ago.
Other gainers were Axis Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Yes Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Motors and RIL, gaining up to 2.01 per cent.
Buying activity paced up on positive economic data after retail inflation fell to a 9-month low of 4.17 per cent in July on declining vegetable prices which may prompt the Reserve Bank to pause interest rate hike in its next monetary policy review.
In the last two reviews, the RBI has raised the key repo rate by 0.25 per cent each on inflationary concerns. The next bi-monthly policy is to be unveiled on October 5.
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 216.29 crore while foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 971.86 crore yesterday, provisional data showed.
Asian shares were mixed as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed a little. Ahead, a barrage of economic data out of China is expected later in the day.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.26 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.94 per cent and China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.50 per cent in their early deals.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down for a fourth straight session as the ongoing turmoil in Turkey dampened investors' appetite for riskier assets.
The US Dow Jones Industrial Average had closed 0.50 per cent lower on yesterday's trade.
Also Watch
-
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Tuesday 07 August , 2018
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Sacred Games: Casts Talk About Their Journey, Roles and Anurag Kashyap
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 World Tribal Day: Indian Politicians Try To Garner Votes
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Tuesday 07 August , 2018 Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|564.50
|-4.30
|-0.76
|TCS
|2,019.50
|+19.35
|+0.97
|SBI
|295.70
|+1.55
|+0.53
|Dewan Housing
|643.65
|+21.40
|+3.44
|Axis Bank
|615.90
|+11.00
|+1.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|675.90
|+17.15
|+2.60
|Tata Steel
|564.85
|-4.35
|-0.76
|Shriram Trans
|1,312.20
|-39.15
|-2.90
|SBI
|295.65
|+0.85
|+0.29
|Dewan Housing
|643.00
|+19.75
|+3.17
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UltraTechCement
|4,320.25
|+126.05
|+3.01
|Tech Mahindra
|676.40
|+16.45
|+2.49
|Eicher Motors
|28,960.00
|+553.40
|+1.95
|Axis Bank
|616.00
|+11.10
|+1.84
|Bajaj Finance
|2,808.35
|+47.95
|+1.74
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|616.35
|+11.05
|+1.83
|HUL
|1,754.05
|+21.15
|+1.22
|Infosys
|1,422.80
|+13.35
|+0.95
|TCS
|2,019.70
|+19.20
|+0.96
|ICICI Bank
|328.05
|+2.80
|+0.86
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|UPL
|611.10
|-14.30
|-2.29
|Bharti Infratel
|281.25
|-4.00
|-1.40
|HPCL
|269.40
|-3.70
|-1.35
|Vedanta
|213.50
|-2.80
|-1.29
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,267.35
|-9.15
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|213.60
|-2.45
|-1.13
|Adani Ports
|373.00
|-4.35
|-1.15
|Bharti Airtel
|366.60
|-2.35
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|564.55
|-4.65
|-0.82
|Coal India
|277.55
|-1.70
|-0.61
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Asian Games: Golden Boy Bajrang Punia Eyes Asiad Glory
- After Getting Married, I Don't Even Get That Much Time to Spend With Virat: Anushka Sharma
- Shoe Dog: The First Steps of The Nike Shoe Tech we See Today
- A Taxi Driver From Mumbai is Now Campaigning For Water Conservation and Changing Lives
- Which Apple MacBook Should You Buy?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...